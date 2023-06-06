Worklyn Partners Announces Investment in Denver-based NOYNIM IT Solutions
The acquisition strengthens the Worklyn Managed IT portfolio, adding the Microsoft / Cisco certified partner to the growing ecosystem of Managed IT partners.
I'm excited to work with the best of the best when it comes to investment firms. They are pioneers, as no other investment group has the credibility, education, capital and connection they posses.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Worklyn Partners is pleased to announce the completion of a majority investment in NOYNIM LLC, a leading managed IT services provider delivering a wide-range of technology solutions to small and medium sized organizations. Founded in 2006, NOYNIM has a long and proven track record providing proactive IT and networking solutions that help clients scale their technology stacks, primarily focused on the Mountain West region.
— Daniel Noy, Founder, NOYNIM
Worklyn Partners is a committed capital investment firm making control investments in cybersecurity and IT services firms. Founded by Zack Miller and Johnny Lieberman, Worklyn is focused exclusively on this technology sector, building a diverse ecosystem of Managed IT and security vendors that complement one anothers’ capabilities.
Johnny Lieberman, co-founder of Worklyn, commented, “We’re thrilled to partner with Daniel Noy and the entire NOYNIM team. NOYNIM has grown its services capabilities and customer base sustainably since inception in 2006, and they do things the ‘right way’. Always customers first, always focused on service delivery outcomes.” He continued, “We particularly like their deep experience implementing and managing Microsoft solutions, complementing the Cisco service delivery already within our platform. NOYNIM also has significant experience serving customers with more complicated IT environments, including OT and critical infrastructure. The team also has significant experience working with investment firms, including PE firms and PE portfolio companies.”
NOYNIM, a leading IT consulting and managed services provider, announced its acquisition by Worklyn a prominent investment firm, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth and expansion strategy. The partnership is expected to fuel NOYNIM's innovation and enhance its ability to deliver exceptional technology solutions to clients worldwide. Daniel Noy, founder of NOYNIM will be staying on as CEO. He commented, “I am personally excited to work with the best of the best when it comes to investment firms. Worklyn is unique as they bring in knowledge at enterprise type acquisitions to smaller ones. They are pioneers, as no other investment group has the credibility, education, capital and connection they posses.”
NOYNIM is the third addition to the Worklyn portfolio, joining California-based NetXperts, a leading provider of IT solutions, network engineering, and managed IT services, and Quadrant Security, the Florida-based cybersecurity organization providing Managed Detection and Response services to customers across North America.
The complementary capabilities of the three portfolio companies make way for shared services, while also setting the stage for future strategic acquisitions as Worklyn expands its cybersecurity and IT services platform.
To learn more about this acquisition or for information on the Worklyn platform, interested parties should contact info@worklynpartners.com.
ABOUT WORKLYN PARTNERS
Worklyn partners is an investment firm focused exclusively on the Cybersecurity and IT services markets. Worklyn has assembled a group of partners both with extensive investing and sector expertise to help grow technology companies at the rapidly expanding and evolving intersection of cybersecurity and IT services. Worklyn Partners currently has offices in New York, NY; Jacksonville, FL; Denver, CO; and Walnut Creek, CA. For more information visit https://www.worklynpartners.com/
ABOUT NOYNIM IT SOLUTIONS
NOYNIM IT Solutions is based in Denver, Colorado providing a wide range of managed IT services to small and mid-sized businesses across the United States. NOYNIM was founded on the belief that all businesses, regardless of size, deserve affordable enterprise-grade IT solutions. Our goal is to perpetuate the growth of our clients, while helping them avoid the large overhead costs often associated with employing in-house IT staff. For more information, visit https://noynim.com/
Jeremy Kaplan
NOYNIM, LLC
