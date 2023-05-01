Quadrant Security Appoints Jordan Kendall as CEO, Bringing Over 30 Years of Technology Leadership to Role
Jordan is the perfect fit to lead the organization into the future. I'm excited to partner with him and the rest of the founding leadership team to take Quadrant to new heights. ”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quadrant Information Security, a leading middle market focused Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider and creator of the security analytics platform, Sagan, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jordan Kendall as its new Chief Executive Officer. Kendall brings over three decades of experience in the technology and security industry including leadership roles at PwC, Deloitte, Forrester, and AT&T, as well as positioning several smaller organizations for venture-backed growth.
— Ian Bush, Co-Founder / President, Quadrant
The leadership appointment comes on the heels of the acquisition of Quadrant by Worklyn Partners, an investment firm focused on growth-oriented cybersecurity and IT services companies. Kendall will focus on expanding the organization's footprint nationally, while marrying Quadrant’s cybersecurity capabilities with Worklyn Partners’ portfolio of managed technology services.
Kendall assumes the role from long-time Quadrant CEO and co-founder Ian Bush, who remains in executive leadership in the role of President with a focus on customers and growth.
“I’m thrilled to be joining Quadrant at this exciting stage of its growth,” said Kendall. “The infusion of capital from Worklyn will allow us to continue to invest in and scale our successful Sagan platform which the founders have cultivated since 2011. I’m stepping into a proven, effective, solution-focused organization that’s focused on bringing enterprise level security to the most underserved part of the market.”
Quadrant co-founder and President, Ian Bush, added “Jordan is the perfect fit to lead the organization into the future. I'm excited to partner with him and the rest of the founding leadership team to take Quadrant to new heights. At the core of our success over the past decade is ultimately our people, many of whom have been with us from the beginning. Jordan has shown a commitment to embracing our unique culture, while offering new insights to grow the business.”
Acquiring Quadrant Security in early 2022, Worklyn Partners has positioned the managed security provider as a cornerstone in their strategy to create a one-stop-shop for integrated cybersecurity and managed IT services. Zack Miller, co-founder and partner of Worklyn, said “We’ve been thoroughly impressed with Jordan’s vision for Quadrant and contributions in his young tenure as CEO. The continued success of Quadrant and integration into our broader ecosystem is critical to our long-term strategy, and we’re confident it’s in great hands.”
Quadrant recently made headlines for discovering and stopping an active cyber attack from the Russian-affiliated Black Basta ransomware gang; publishing their detailed findings for the benefit of the security community. According to Kendall, the company looks to expand this open-source information sharing, while growing their technology stack and investing in the people who make it effective.
For more information about this release, interested parties are encouraged to visit https://quadrantsec.com or email info@quadrantsec.com.
ABOUT QUADRANT SECURITY
Quadrant Information Security is a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider based in Jacksonville, FL, operating at the intersection of People and Product. Our consultative approach, proprietary Sagan software platform, and unique array of services offerings, coupled with strong past-performance and highly-skilled security professionals, make Quadrant a leading provider in the cybersecurity arena. Quadrant is committed to supporting organizations in all vertical markets by protecting sensitive data using an integrated service offerings approach tailored to each client’s needs. To learn more, visit https://quadrantsec.com.
