Name.art Partners with GoDaddy Domain Academy to Empower Aspiring Domain Investors

WASHINGTON DC, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Name.art, a pioneering platform by .ART Registry designed to educate and empower the next generation of domain investors, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with GoDaddy Domain Academy.

This collaboration is set to provide GoDaddy Domain Academy members with an exceptional resource for practicing and enhancing their domain selling skills using the innovative tools and community support offered by Name.art and powered by .ART Registry.

Name.art offers a unique approach to domain investing by allowing users to mint referral tokens for unregistered .art domain names, which they can then promote to earn commissions upon successful sales. This system not only facilitates a practical learning environment but also enables users to earn while they learn, making it an ideal practice ground for GoDaddy Domain Academy students and aspiring domain investors.

Joe Styler, Sr. Marketing Manager for the GoDaddy Domain Academy, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Name.art’s platform provides a hands-on experience that complements our educational content, making it easier for our students to apply what they learn in real-world scenarios without investing any of their own capital. This partnership underscores our commitment to nurturing new talent in the domain industry and providing them with the tools they need to succeed."

The innovative Name.art platform allows users, for free, to build a portfolio of names they exclusively represent and earn a commission when the names they represent are registered at GoDaddy or any registrar offering .ART domains. All visitors who sign up at Name.art receive free virtual coins that can be used to create referral tokens for available domains. GoDaddy Domain Academy members will receive a bonus number of virtual coins with which to build their portfolios of referral tokens. Existing .ART domain owners can also earn bonus coins by registering at Name.art.

Ulvi Kasimov, founder and CEO of .ART Registry commented, "We always envisioned Name.art as a fun and profitable tool for aspiring domain investors to gain real world domain sales experience without having to invest in acquiring domains speculatively. Working with GoDaddy Domain Academy allows us to reach a wider audience of aspiring domain investors and help them to turn their domain investing aspirations into reality."

Name.art is now available to GoDaddy Domain Academy members and anyone looking to enter the domain investing field or enhance their existing skills.

For more information and to start creating your referral tokens visit www.Name.art. For information about the GoDaddy Domain Academy, please visit domainacademy.com.

About .ART Registry

Launched in 2016 through an exclusive agreement with UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN, .ART began as a pioneering domain registry and is actively evolving its mission to become the definitive digital archive for all art and cultural objects. With over 411,330 domains registered in 170+ countries, .ART serves a diverse community of creatives, artists, museums, businesses, and brands passionate about the arts.

Setting the standard for digital identity in the art world, .ART offers cutting-edge registry infrastructure built on the reliability and stability of current internet technologies while also leveraging Web3 and Blockchain innovations. Utilizing its patented "Digital Twin" process, the new ID.art platform offers credentialing and a suite of services that empower creatives to digitize, promote, and monetize any object—be it physical or digital.

Operating from international offices in London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., and supported by a robust network of global Ambassadors, .ART is steadfast in its commitment to merge technology and art on a global scale. A portion of .ART’s revenue actively supports philanthropic initiatives, including the Art Therapy Initiative to promote the healing powers of art. Learn more at www.art.art. Register .ART domains at www.get.art or any domain name registrar such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, and others.