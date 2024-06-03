World's First Pickleball Convention & Conference Opens in Las Vegas This Week

The Las Vegas Convention Center to host the event beginning this Thursday, June 6th at 10am thru Sunday, June 9th.

It is our pleasure to be involved in one of the biggest conferences and events in our sport to date.” — Justin Maloof, COO USA Pickleball

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Pickleball Convention is the world's first-ever pickleball convention and conference which opens this week to a large worldwide audience. The conference features over 50 renowned pickleball leaders from 11 countries speaking on various topics which affect the sport.

The convention features a trade show with hundreds of innovative products and exhibits, an indoor tournament with state-of-the-art court flooring, clinics from the #1 pro player in the world, a fashion show featuring the latest trends in court apparel, demo courts for attendees to try-out new equipment, pro player matches, a kid's clinic with participants receiving a free paddle, and so much more.

"There will be something for everyone at the World Pickleball Convention. We have exhibitors and speakers coming from all over the world, as pickleball is spreading quickly beyond the U.S.," said George Domaceti, CEO of the World Pickleball Convention. "During the conference, USA Pickleball Chairman Robert Quicksilver will deliver a State of the Union address to kick off the event, with Chief Operating Officer Justin Maloof speaking about the international growth of the sport in the Global Pickleball Federation panel.

“It is our pleasure to be involved in one of the biggest conferences and events in our sport to date,” Maloof said. “As the sport’s National Governing Body, USA Pickleball’s presence at such a worldwide gathering of pickleball’s industry leaders and key figures is incredibly important. We look forward to joining in these important discussions that will continue to move pickleball forward.”

Other noted attendees include, Steve Kuhn, founder of Major League Pickleball, and Pranav Kohli, founder of Pickleball United and the World Series of Pickleball. The conference will be moderated by Carl Foster, host of the CBS Sports show, Inside World Pickleball, and Kaitlyn Kerr, GM and Owner of the Las Vegas Night Owls, the Major League Pickleball team formed by Tom Brady, Kaitlyn Kerr and the remainder of the ownership group.

The World Pickleball Convention will open to business attendees and the public on Thursday, June 6th at 10am and will close things out on Saturday, June 8th at 4pm. The Tournament continues inside the convention center until Sunday, June 9th until the championship matches are complete.

More information can be found at www.nationalpickleballexpo.com, or by calling Don Walsh, 800-451-9855.