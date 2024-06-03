World's Quietest Pickleball Paddles Unveiling at World Pickleball Convention

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quiet Play Paddles, the company behind the quietest USAP tournament approved paddles, today announced the release of the quietest USAP tournament approved paddles at the World Pickleball Convention, June 6-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The paddles come at a time where pickleball's noise complaints from residential communities are at an all-time high. Quiet Play Paddles has designed these paddles to create a solution for the noise. These technically advance paddles are 100% made in the USA, and in addition to being quiet, they were designed with more touch, spin and stiffness, letting players feel and hear the difference for themselves. Attendees at the convention will be able to try the paddles on one of the demo courts set-up directly on the trade show floor.

"It's like the ball is velcro to the paddle," said Scott Johnston, a senior pro player, "The control is incredible," continued Johnston.

The science behind the paddle is the lower decibel which makes it play better than anything on the market. "Sound is energy, and because we are damping the sound, we are adding microseconds that the ball stays in contact with the paddle.," said Dan Alter one of the principals of Quiet Play Paddles.

Devon Hammett, CEO of Quiet Play added, "This creates more control, and the feeling that the ball is like velcro to the paddle. The combinations of patent pending sound damping combined with hybrid laminates provides players of all skill levels something that fits their game,"

The company is also launching their new hybrid paddle, "The Whoop Ass," a real hybrid of kevlar and T1100 carbon. The paddle has great touch and loads of power. All paddles will be available to try at exhibit space 509 at the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center which opens at 10am daily on June 6-8th.

More information can be found by contacting Dan Alter, Quite Play Paddles by emailing dan@quietplaypaddles.com or visiting the company website, www.quietplaypaddles.com.