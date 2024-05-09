Over 50 Influential Leaders Set to Speak at World Pickleball Convention

We are thrilled to host such a distinguished group of speakers at our conference” — Carl Foster

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Pickleball Convention and Conference today announced that over 50 of the most influential figures in the pickleball industry will be speaking at this year’s event. The convention is set to take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center in June, marking a significant gathering of the minds who shape the future of this rapidly growing sport. Some of the top Speakers Include:

Robert Quicksilver, Chairman of USA Pickleball, the governing body of pickleball.

Javier Regalado, president of the Global Pickleball Federation from Mexico City

Steve Kuhn, founder of Major League Pickleball (MLP) and DUPR.

Pranav Kohli, founder of Pickleball United and the new World Series of Pickleball.

Tito Machado, president/CEO of DUPR.

Pat Rolfes, president Pickleball Superstore.com

Ace Rodrigues, CEO/Founder of Pickleball Kingdom

Paul Olson, Selkirk Business Podcast

Kaitlyn Kerr, Owner/Gm MLP’s Las Vegas Owls

These individuals along with other speakers have collectively been recognized as the “Most Influential People in Pickleball” by sports media, and will be presenting at the 2-day conference which is part of the 3-day convention and trade show.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to listen, learn, and interact with these industry leaders who have played pivotal roles in the sport’s development, and continue to drive its popularity to new heights. This year’s conference promises to be an unparalleled event, offering a blend of professional insights, networking opportunities, and the latest trends in pickleball worldwide.

From groundbreaking equipment demonstrations to educational seminars, the convention is designed to cater to thousands of seasoned professionals and newcomers to the sport.

“We are thrilled to host such a distinguished group of speakers at our conference,” said Carl Foster, host of Inside World Pickleball TV and event organizer, who was also named as one of the top 50 influential figures. “Their collective experience and vision for pickleball’s future across the globe are invaluable to anyone involved in or investing in the sport, whether they’re players, coaches, or industry professionals.”

The World Pickleball Convention and Conference is produced by National Pickleball Expositions, and is the premier and largest annual event for the pickleball community. Tickets for the conference are extremely limited and available at the official convention website - www.worldpickleballconvention.com.