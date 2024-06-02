Working Visit by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 2 June 2024

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a working visit to Singapore on 2 June 2024 to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue. During his visit, President Zelenskyy met President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong.

President Tharman and President Zelenskyy reaffirmed the warm and friendly ties between Singapore and Ukraine. Both Presidents had a wide-ranging discussion on regional and international developments and agreed on the importance of adherence to international law and the principles of the UN Charter in resolving conflicts.

Prime Minister Wong and President Zelenskyy discussed key global developments and agreed that the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected. The leaders also discussed potential sectors that Ukraine and Singapore could deepen cooperation on the bilateral front, such as in trade and economic relations. Following their meeting, Prime Minister Wong and President Zelenskyy witnessed the signing of the Ukraine-Singapore Air Services Agreement, which would pave the way for increased air connectivity between Singapore and Ukraine.

Call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Istana, Singapore, on 2 June 2024. Photo credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presiding over the signing of the Air Services Agreement between Ukraine and Singapore at the Istana, Singapore, on 2 June 2024. Photo credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore.