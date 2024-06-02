Visit by United States Congressional Delegations, 31 May to 2 June 2024

A United States Senate Congressional delegation (CODEL) jointly led by Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) and Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), and a United States House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC) CODEL jointly led by HFAC Chair Representative Michael McCaul (R-Texas) and Ranking Member Representative Gregory Meeks (D-New York) visited Singapore from 31 May to 2 June 2024 to attend the 2024 Shangri-La Dialogue. The list of CODEL members is at Annex.

The CODELs had separate calls on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan. During these meetings, both sides reaffirmed the longstanding and robust relationship between Singapore and the United States, particularly in the areas of defence and security, and trade and investment. They welcomed the 20th anniversary of the US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement. Both sides also looked forward to expanding cooperation to a range of new areas such as critical and emerging technologies. The meetings also included discussions on a broad range of pressing geopolitical issues.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

2 JUNE 2024

Annex

Senate CODEL

Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) Senator Chris Coons (D-Delaware) Senator Laphonza Butler (D-California)

HFAC CODEL

Representative Michael McCaul (R-Texas) Representative Gregory Meeks (D-New York) Representative Young Kim (R-California) Representative Joe Wilson (R-South Carolina) Representative Joe Courtney (D-Connecticut)

Call on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong by the US Senate CODEL on 31 May 2024. Photo credits: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore.

Call on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong by the US House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC) CODEL on 1 June 2024.

Photo credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore.

Call on Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen by the US House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC) CODEL on 31 May 2024. Photo credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore.

Call on Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen by the US Senate CODEL on 1 June 2024. Photo credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore.

Minister for Foreign Affairs met with representatives from the US House Congressional Delegation

L-R: DCM Casey Mace, Young Kim (R-California), Gregory Meeks (D-New York), Michael McCaul (R-Texas), Joseph Courtney (D-Connecticut), Addison “Joe” Wilson (R-South Carolina). Photo credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan met with US Senator Chris Coons (D-Delaware). Photo credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan met with representatives from the US Senate Congressional Delegation L-R: Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois), Senator Laphonza Butler (D-California), Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska). Photo credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore.