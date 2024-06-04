Discover Charleston’s New Luxury Storage Condo Development in Johns Island, SC

A view of the entry to the Charleston Toy Box

Charleston Toy Box has just announced its state-of-the-art motorsport community in Johns Island, SC.

We wanted to create a community where motorsport enthusiasts can come together and share their passion for vehicles in a safe space. The community is what sets us apart from other storage concepts.” — Kevin Gorsline

JOHNS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In what will be the premier location for luxury motorsport collectors and enthusiasts, Charleston Toy Box, LLC has just announced its state-of-the-art motorsport community in Johns Island, SC.

Imagine garage storage you own and design to your tastes, built around a community of like-minded individuals who share your passion for a wide variety of toys from luxury and exotic cars to classic motorcycles and boats. Charleston Toy Box is located on Fickling Hill Road on Johns Island just 12 miles from Charleston and 14 miles from Kiawah Island. The community is housed on a 14.5 acre lot with 83 luxury car storage units ranging in size from 1,000 to 1,250 square feet.

These are the highest quality Luxury Storage Condominiums of their kind in Charleston and the surrounding areas. Each unit can be customized with a mezzanine, ½ bath, cabinets, big ass fans, auto turntables, lifts and more. You can also store your boats, RV,s ATVs, motorcycles, wine collections, fine art or pretty much anything else you want to share with your friends in a secure secluded location. If you’re wondering what comes with your unit, each will come equipped with a mini split for climate control, separate electric metering, sink and toilet, metal walls and roof built with high quality products.

Charleston Toy Box isn’t just a place to store your prized possessions, it’s a community. The heart of this community is the luxurious 2,178 sq. ft. multi-story event space including restrooms, office, conference room, kitchen area, and a second-story balcony that offers the views of the entire facility. The community also features a “great lawn” ideal for car club events and functions.

For those who’ve always wanted a space that’s more than just a storage unit or garage, Charleston Toy Box promises a one of a kind experience. Each unit is constructed to withstand South Carolina’s unpredictable weather, ensuring your valuables remain protected no matter what.

Where Charleston Toy Box will differ from similar concepts and what will set it apart is the concept of a community. Charleston Toy Box is all about sharing your love for your toys with fellow toy lovers. Kevin Gorsline, one of the co-founders behind the concept says “We always wanted to create a community where motorsport enthusiasts can come together and share their passion for vehicles in a safe space. Other developers are proposing complexes selling storage units as condos or condos for cars, but Charleston Toy Box will be the first to have an exclusive car collector focus. The community is what sets us apart from other storage concepts.”

The notion of vehicle storage solutions you own is not new, but Charleston Toy Box intends to set the bar higher for the future of luxury vehicle storage in South Carolina. You will not want to miss the opportunity to become part of this community. Join us today!

Charleston Toy Box Overview