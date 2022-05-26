TBG Security iGaming Penetration Testing Service Provider Now Approved in 17 States

TBG Security, a provider of iGaming penetration testing services has been approved in every state where iGaming and Sportsbook betting is legal.

BOSTON, MA, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Massachusetts based TBG Security, Inc. is excited to announce they have been approved to provide penetration testing services by 17 state gaming commissions, wagering committees, lotteries and additional entities involved in the approval process for penetration testing services providers for the iGaming industry. To date, TBG Security is an approved vendor for security testing of iGaming systems/applications in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Louisiana, Tennessee, Wyoming, Arizona, New York, Connecticut, Oregon, West Virginia, and is in the process of becoming approved for the remaining states where iGaming is legal.

The importance of cybersecurity in the gaming industry is not a new revelation. The gaming industry has grown at an ever accelerating rate over the past decade. As more people around the world are more and more connected, their adoption of online games has also expanded. Security will be of the utmost importance to state gaming commissions and/or sports wagering committees. States have a golden opportunity to get it right the first time and leverage the latest technologies and services. "We have continued our growth in 2022 by focusing on being the trusted advisor to our current customers and expanding our risk management offerings in the iGaming industry.” says CEO, Frank Murphy at TBG Security. "Trusted online gaming platforms build their reputation and rely on the user’s trust. If the available games are prone to hacker attacks that can alter them, the players will lose their trust and abandon the platform and your business. As a trusted advisor to gaming companies and a member of the American Gaming Association we take our role as trusted advisor seriously. Our continued growth in the competitive iGaming space shows the trust our customers have in our abilities to guide them through the threats posed to today’s businesses. "

TBG Security is a leading provider of information security and risk management solutions for Fortune 1000 and Fortune 500 companies and a member of the American Gaming Association. TBG designs and delivers cybersecurity solutions to work in harmony with existing operations. Companies depend on TBG services in areas including risk management, security strategies for compliance, vendor risk management, physical, network and application security thru penetration testing, managed services, security policy, and incident response.