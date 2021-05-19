TBG Security Enhances Offerings To Help Secure Cyber Supply Chain

To help companies respond to the ever-changing cybersecurity threat landscape, TBG Security has enhanced their offerings to shore up clients supply chain.

Our VRM solutions provide capabilities to automate, identify, asses, analyze, and monitor the information and operational risks arising from any organization’s use of third parties.” — Frank Murphy, CEO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Massachusetts based TBG Security, Inc. is working with their clients to respond to the escalation of ransomware attacks across industries. In the wake of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, companies are more concerned with understanding their overall security posture and ability to respond to an incident. In the Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity the President stated:

The United States faces persistent and increasingly sophisticated malicious cyber campaigns that threaten the public sector, the private sector, and ultimately the American people’s security and privacy.

The Executive Order in response to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown addresses the following;

1. Removing Barriers to Sharing Threat Information.

2. Modernizing Federal Government Cybersecurity

3. Enhancing Software Supply Chain Security.

4. Establishing a Cyber Safety Review Board.

5. Standardizing the response to Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities and Incidents

6. Improving Detection of Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities and Incidents on Federal Government Networks

7. Improving the Federal Government’s Investigative and Remediation Capabilities.

8. National Security Systems

Within 60 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of Defense acting through the National Manager, in coordination with the Director of National Intelligence and the CNSS, and in consultation with the APNSA, shall adopt National Security Systems requirements that are equivalent to or exceed the cybersecurity requirements set forth in this order that are otherwise not applicable to National Security Systems.

You may be asking yourself “how does this affect my business”. The short answer is, if you’re doing business with any federal agency or any business that does business with a federal agency you can expect these regulations to affect you. We expect that within 60 days the 8 items above will be translated and applied to one of the many NIST frameworks and become requirements for all business doing business with Federal entities.

These mandates reinforce the need to continuously assess and test your security posture including people, process, and technology as well as assessing the security postures of the third-party vendors in your supply chain. The keys to accomplish this are risk awareness, ongoing monitoring and testing your security posture, implementing a robust third-party vendor management program and creating and testing a viable incident response process.

With the heightened importance of these ongoing security initiatives, TBG Security has expanded our focus on the three key solutions to fill this need:

• The TBG Security Third Party Risk Management program captures, assesses, and monitors the security posture of all the vendors in your supply chain. When we identify issues in the vendors security program, we’ll create an action plan to remediate the vulnerabilities and follow up until the issues are resolved.

• Incorporated in the TBG Security Comprehensive Compliance program are the assessment and ongoing monitoring activities to evaluate and track your security posture across the organization.

• The TBG Security Premium Testing Program provides ongoing white hat hacking activities across all common vectors including social engineering, phishing, and physical security designed to detect vulnerabilities and thwart attacks on your infrastructure.

" As trusted advisor to our current customers, the expansion of these services has provided our customers with ongoing timely information to minimize risk in today’s increasingly more dangerous threat landscape.” says CEO, Frank Murphy at TBG Security. "Ransomware attacks are increasingly a commodity service for bad actors that requires continuous vigilance, while also being prepared with an effective incident response and business continuity plan. "

TBG Security is a leading provider of information security and risk management solutions for Fortune 1000 and Fortune 500 companies and a member of the American Gaming Association. TBG designs and delivers cybersecurity solutions to work in harmony with existing operations. Companies depend on TBG services in areas including risk management, security strategies for compliance, vendor risk management, physical, network and application security thru penetration testing, managed services, security policy, and incident response.