Governor Hochul Marches in Israel Day Parade

Earlier today, Governor Hochul marched in JCRC-NY Israel Day on Fifth Parade.

A rush transcript of the Governor’s remarks is available below:

Bring them home now. These families have suffered every single night wondering the fate of their loved ones. It is cruel. It is inhumane. And we stand together united as a state that says, “Let these families be in peace. Let them be with their loved ones. Let that happen not a day longer.” We must stop this pain for these individuals. And I, as the Governor of a state that is so proud – so incredibly proud to be the home of the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, we will continue to stand with these families until their loved ones are brought home. That is our commitment to you.

And we will continue to fight the scourge of antisemitism, which has reared its ugly head in unspeakable ways, even in our home state. We’ll continue to pass tougher laws related to hate crimes. We’ll protect our institutions with more security grants. And we will make sure that Holocaust education is happening in our schools because so many people seem to be not aware of the history of what these individuals and their parents and grandparents have gone through.

Those are the values of New Yorkers. We stand together today to support Israel, to support the hostage families, and of course, Jewish people all over America are united.

Thank you very much. Let’s begin the march.