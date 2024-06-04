QCT Advances AI with QuantaGrid Servers Powered by AMD at COMPUTEX 2024
Next-generation servers with AI capabilities ideal for even the most demanding modern data centersTAIPEI, TAIWAN, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a leading provider of data center and AI solutions, is showcasing its QuantaGrid servers powered by AMD EPYC™ 9004 Series CPUs with up to 128 cores with exceptional memory and capacity at COMPUTEX 2024. PRODUCT SHOWCASES include the performance focused QuantaGrid D74A-7U, the flexible QuantaGrid D44N-1U, and the cost efficient QuantaGrid S44NL-1U. Designed to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses, QCT QuantaGrid Total Cloud Solutions powered by AMD harness AI and HPC capabilities while optimizing energy efficiency to deliver impressive results.
“We are accelerating AI transformation across industries and helping our customers process the massive amounts of data that come with highly demanding AI workloads,” said John Morris, corporate vice president, Enterprise and HPC Business Group, AMD. “Along with our ecosystem of partners, we have a proven track record of delivering advanced solutions that power the next generation of AI. Our collaboration with QCT, is critical in helping businesses rapidly adopt AI.”
“The need for companies to integrate AI into their business continuity is growing and our QuantaGrid Total Cloud Solutions powered by AMD embrace all the new possibilities that come in the AI storm,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “From advancing AI models for healthcare and financial services, to improving the efficiency of cities, QCT AI infrastructures are prepared to take AI from concept to a reality.”
QCT will also have systems enhanced by AMD Instinct™ MI300X accelerators, based on the latest AMD CDNA™ 3 architecture, delivering leadership efficiency and performance for the most demanding AI and HPC applications. Eight AMD Instinct MI300X OAM accelerators can be integrated into a QCT server on a Universal Baseboard (UBB 2.0) that is designed to deliver optimized performance for AI training. Each MI300X accelerator supports 304 GPU compute units, AI-specific functions including new data-type support, photo and video decoding, plus an unprecedented total of 1.5 TB of HBM3 memory.
QCT’s COMPUTEX product showcase powered by AMD includes:
• QuantaGrid D74A-7U - a 7U server powered by the latest AMD EPYC 9004 Series processors, also equipped with 8 GPUs on a UBB 2.0 with industry-standard HGX host connectors. As one of the most powerful accelerated server platforms available, it is built for massive AI models, including generative AI and large language models (LLMs), as well as advanced scientific computing for HPC workloads.
• QuantaGrid D44N-1U - a 1U server powered by the AMD EPYC 9004 Series CPUs and designed with a workload-driven architecture to meet all your cloud, enterprise, AI, HPC, networking, security and IoT workload demands. Equipped with 12x 2.5" hot-plug NVMe/SATA/SAS drives or 16x E1.S hot-plug NVMe drives, as well as advanced air-cooling and liquid cooling options, it delivers ultimate scalability, flexibility, and capability in a 1U2P system.
• QuantaGrid S44NL-1U - a cost-efficient server with scalable expansion options and optimized performance, supporting up to 2x single-width accelerators, up to 5x PCIe 5.0 expansion slots, and 400GbE networking bandwidth in a 1U1P system to take full advantage of the capabilities of the AMD EPYC 9004 Series CPUs.
For more information about QCT QuantaGrid Total Cloud Solutions powered by AMD, come to Booth G0042 (on 3rd floor, Hall 1) at COMPUTEX 2024 from June 4-7, or visit QCT’s AMD product page.
About QCT
Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for 5G Telco/Edge, AI/HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise infrastructure via its global network. Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, and network switches from 1U to entire racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware components and software partners to fit a variety of business verticals and workload parameters. https://www.qct.io
AMD, the AMD logo, AMD Instinct, EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
