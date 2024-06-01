Discover Unique Gifts at the Humboldt Artist Gallery in the Morris Graves Museum of Art

William Thonson & Anderson Galleries

Joan Gold: About Color

May 4 through June 23

Color has been Joan Gold’s focus from the beginning and collaging paint and paper bring her vision to life. Painting on paper, printing her own designs; juxtaposing colors, adjusting hues, lighter or darker, saturated, or muted, complex, or simple — these are the decisions that occupy her process. In response, the world of care and responsibility and the news of the day fall away. Images of the Holocaust that Gold saw as a child have haunted her life, along with the many horrors past and present that we know of, so she goes to her studio to make something about this beautiful world and her good life. The joy she finds in painting, using patterns, textures and stripes, and the pleasure of working with color brings her balance, serenity, and peace.

Knight Gallery

Peter Holbrook: Small Works

May 25 through July 7

Peter Holbrook’s (1940-2016) landscapes and riverscapes capture mountains, valleys, and bodies of water with intricate detail as seen through his lens. Known for his contemporary landscape paintings of the Southwest as well as California, this selection of small paintings illustrates his strong relationship with the natural world. In an artist statement Peter wrote: “I’m interested in the question of what exactly it is that makes certain places endlessly fascinating to look at. There are no formulas, but scale (large against small) and clarity are often factors. The quality of the secondary (bounced) light that occurs where there are immense polished vertical surfaces to catch it makes some places extraordinary. Rhythmic repetition of shapes gives power and integrity to a composition, so I look for that and often find it in the shadow patterns of erosion (earth and water). I also look for the effects of vast distance on strong color (fire and air). Mostly I just try and be open and receptive to many visual possibilities, and I am often surprised by what shows up. I want the process of painting to surprise and challenge me.”

Museum Store/Permanent Collection Gallery

Visit the Museum Store for a selection of gifts and merchandise inspired by the artwork on view by Morris Graves, Glenn Berry, Melvin Schuler and Romano Gabriel. The Museum Store carries a wide selection of posters, contemporary art books, cards, exhibition catalogs, children’s books, note pads, tote bags, jewelry, scarves, felted products and artsy coffee mugs. Humboldt Arts Council Members receive a 10% discount on all merchandise in the store.

Homer Balabanis Gallery/Humboldt Artist Gallery

Venture into the Humboldt Artist Gallery in the Morris Graves Museum of Art—the perfect place to find that unique, original gift. The gallery features many exceptional Humboldt County artists currently working in our region. Designed as an artist cooperative, the gallery features local artists working in a variety of media from representational and abstract paintings, prints, jewelry, photographs, and ceramics. Members of the Humboldt Artist Gallery include Vicki Barry, Julia Bednar, Jody Bryan, Allison Busch-Lovejoy, Jim Lowry, Paul Rickard, Patricia Sundgren-Smith, Sara Starr, Kim Reid and Claudia Lima.

The Morris Graves Museum of Art, located at 636 F Street, Eureka is open to the public noon-5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Suggested Admission: $5 for adults; $2 for seniors (age 65 and over), military veterans, and students with ID; children 17 and under free; Families with an EBT Card and valid ID receive free admission through the Museums for All initiative, Humboldt Arts Council Members are free. Admission is always free for everyone on the first Saturday of every month, including First Saturday Night Arts Alive!, 6-9 p.m. All HAC/MGMA Programs are free with admission.