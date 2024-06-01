Oysters: Do a Deep Dive with David Couch

Press release from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh:

Join David Couch on June 5 to hear about oysters: both the local industry and our native species. With the Arcata Oyster Festival happening soon, this is the perfect time to learn more about these valuable bivalves.

The presentation by David — a long-time FOAM Board member and retired Arcata wastewater treatment plant employee — is part of the First Wednesday Lecture Series sponsored by Friends of the Arcata Marsh. This 1-hour talk will be held at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center starting at 7 p.m., followed by a Q&A session.

The presentation will be simulcast via Zoom at the following link: https://humboldtstate.zoom.us/j/83083326112?pwd=VFNrMWlmWTBoNlNObThCb0RwbTQ0UT09 and uploaded afterward to the FOAM YouTube channel. For more information, contact the Interpretive Center at 707-826-2359.