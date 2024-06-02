Local Artists Lynn Niekrasz and Jan Hollander Open Studios for North Coast Open Studios in June

Press release from North Coast Open Studios:

Lynn and Jan out painting in Table Bluff

Lynn Niekrasz and Jan Hollander are participating in North Coast Open Studios and open over the first two weekends in June.

Open Studios takes place this Saturday and Sunday as well as June 8th and 9th from 10am-5pm. The public is invited to visit artists studios, see art in various stages of completion and talk to the artists themselves.

Niekrasz and Hollander often paint together in various Humboldt locations and also with the Sunday Paintout Group. They are both members of the Representational Art League and the Redwood Art Association, where Lynn is also a Board member.

Niekrasz began oil painting in the early 2000’s but always enjoyed sketching and creating art from a young age.

Beginning oil instruction from a Master Oil painter Lynn furthered her art education with workshops from local artists such as Jim McVicker, Stock Schleuter and Ryan Jensen. Workshops offered through RAA have included Paul Kratter, John Hewitt and numerous out of the area artists.

Plein-aire painting is always worthwhile and an adventure trying to “capture the light and beauty of the landscape “, Niekrasz said. You’re constantly learning and being challenged, it’s great to paint with others and share ideas and tips for improvement. During inclement weather I enjoy setting up “still-life arrangements ” and paint in my studio.

Niekrasz’s studio can be found at 3641 California St., Eureka and will be open both weekends.

Hollander creates her interpretation of the landscape with watercolor and oils and also prefers to paint in her studio during rainy days.

“We have so many vista’s and such a variety of landscape in Humboldt County, you never lack for an interesting experience. The coastal light is often diffused and can create an almost monochromatic value in color. This forces me to find the subtle notes in a scene. The many challenges we find out painting can also create opportunities to make a work of art that takes you on a journey that is tranquil and hopefully beautiful. ”

Hollander’s studio is located at 3560 Nevada St., Eureka, and be open both weekends.