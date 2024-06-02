Mendocino Sheriff Tony Craver Dies at 85

Tony Craver

Former Mendocino County Sheriff Anthony “Tony” Craver passed away early yesterday morning at around 1:00 a.m. Craver, who served the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) for 34 years, died in Idaho at the age of 85.

Craver’s career with MCSO was marked by a variety of assignments, including seven years as the Coastal Commander. He ran for sheriff in 1998 after 27 years with the office, campaigning to tackle the county’s methamphetamine problem, address juvenile crime, and improve call and response times. Craver served as sheriff from 1990 until his retirement in 2005.

A Marine Corps veteran, Craver was known for his strong leadership and caring nature. “Tony was the Lieutenant on the coast which was my first patrol assignment following my service in the jail,” Kendall recalled. “He later promoted me to the rank of Sergeant in 1999.”

Kendall praised Craver’s sense of humor and his no-nonsense business approach. “If you were ever called to his office, he would make his points clearly and without mincing words. Tony always ensured his directions were known and followed by his deputies. Tony also made a point that everyone who walked out of his office left with their dignity intact. He clearly showed how kind a person can be when they are strong and able.”

Kendall also remembered Craver’s ability to manage tense situations with calm and fairness. “I remember as a very young deputy working the Redwood Summer protests during the early 1990s. We received briefings and directions from Tony prior to deployments to the protests,” Kendall said. “I was always impressed with his ability to calm things in heated situations and to hear both sides. During those times Tony often reminded us, we don’t have a side and to simply enforce the law with respect for all. He would also remind us we all had friends on both sides of the line and to treat folks accordingly without being walked on.”

Mendocino County Sheriff Matt Kendall reflected on Craver’s pioneering stance on cannabis. “Tony was the first one saying cannabis was not the big, the bad, the ugly,” Kendall said.

Kendall expressed his gratitude for Craver’s mentorship and friendship. “These were lessons that have served me well and for that, I am very grateful. Tony remained a friend to me following his retirement and I will miss him.”