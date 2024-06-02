FW: Road Closure - East Rd, Panton

East Road has reopened.

East Road in Panton is closed due to an ATV crash. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.