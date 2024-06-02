Submit Release
News Search

There were 173 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,614 in the last 365 days.

FW: Road Closure - East Rd, Panton

East Road has reopened.

 

 

 

From: LaRouche, Rene via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Saturday, June 1, 2024 9:17 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road Closure - East Rd, Panton

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

New Haven Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

East Road in Panton is closed due to an ATV crash.  This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.  

 

You just read:

FW: Road Closure - East Rd, Panton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more