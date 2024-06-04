My Wine Guide Announces New Patent for Revolutionary Wine Menu Management System
My Wine Guide has secured a new patent for its innovative SommOne platform that transforms the way restaurants manage their wine programs. This patented technology simplifies wine data management across point-of-sale (POS), inventory, and menu systems by creating a single source of truth, eliminating redundant data entry and ensuring data consistency across all systems that hold wine data.
SommOne integrates seamlessly with existing POS and inventory systems, thanks to its modern architecture and easy-to-use interfaces. It automatically updates wine lists in real time, maintaining alignment with the restaurant's unique branding and presentation standards. SommOne uses advanced algorithms to parse wine data from any list or system regardless of whether the wine data is structured or not, and matches the data for any given wine listing with the comprehensive details contained within its Global Wine Database covering 800 wine regions and 250 grape varieties and blends.
This advancement not only improves operational efficiency but also ensures that wine lists are accurate and up-to-date with inventory, enhancing the customer dining experience. The flexibility of SommOne allows it to operate as the primary system of record or integrate with another system of record, such as POS or inventory, and synchronize all wine data across POS, inventory and menu management systems.
“When we approached My Wine Guide about this project, we knew it would be a lot of work on both sides. The transition has been seamless. With their SommOne platform now being integrated with Toast, we have better control of our inventory and the servers are more confident presenting wine to guests,” says Troy Kempton of the Cohn Restaurant Group.
“After decades in the business, I’ve finally found the solution to keeping my wine and beverage lists current and always up to date. All my guests love it, particularly those that have a hard time viewing smaller print in a dimly lit environment. It’s the modern wine list and no more set up and printing cost each time there’s an 86’d item or vintage change,” says Wesley Zane of Espacio Hotel / Mugen Restaurant
“Our patented menu management technology enables restaurants, both independent, multi-venue, and multi-concept operators, to benefit from better staff efficiencies, enhanced server capabilities, and a customer experience that sells more wine and beverage,” says John Kirst, Managing Partner at My Wine Guide.
About My Wine Guide:
My Wine Guide improves business models for restaurant and hospitality providers with patented, AI-based personalization, advanced menu management technologies and state-of-the-art, branded digital experiences. My Wine Guide drives profitable traffic, engagement and loyalty with a restaurant's most profitable customers and guests – wine consumers.
