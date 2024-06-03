Bitcoin Ben’s Crypto Club Hosts Grand Opening at Its 3rd Location in Leominster, Massachusetts

Bitcoin Ben's Crypto Club - Boston

Bitcoin Ben’s Crypto Club, a cryptocurrency-focused networking & education haven, hosts grand opening June 8, 2024, 2 - 6 PM, 91 Central St., Leominster, Mass.

We want to continue to increase awareness and adoption of cryptocurrency, blockchain and related technology. We want to show everyone the ‘New Rich Revolution.'” — Benjamin “Bitcoin Ben” Semchee

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitcoin Ben’s Crypto Club, a cryptocurrency-focused networking and education destination, is having its grand opening on June 8, 2024, from 2 - 6 PM ET, at its third location at 91 Central Street, Leominster, Massachusetts 01453.

“We want to continue to increase awareness and adoption of cryptocurrency, blockchain and related technology. We want to show everyone the ‘New Rich Revolution,’ says Benjamin “Bitcoin Ben” Semchee, Managing Partner of Bitcoin Ben’s Crypto Club.

One of the revolutionary features of this Web3-focused club is the membership income structure. The club’s motto, “Join, Learn, Share and Earn,” simply means that when a member refers someone to the club, that member will receive a percentage of that person’s membership fees paid out via PayPal.

Several membership levels are available and include access to all three of the club’s products and services. The location is available to everyone for free during its grand opening celebration.

Some of the products and services accessible at this Bitcoin Ben’s Crypto Club location include:

• Specialized personal cryptocurrency and blockchain education

• Portfolio creation product offering

• Purchase large amounts of cryptocurrency

• Easy purchasing of Calix Solutions laptops

• Easy access to Bitcoin/cryptocurrency ATM

• In-person and online classes

• One-on-one consultations

• Purchase gold and silver

• Purchase mining equipment

• Remote office space, conference room, and conference center space

• Mail with personal suite number and package receiving for select members

• Join the Founders Group (learn more about investment opportunities)

• Use of club library

• Coffee bar

• Network with other members

Bitcoin Ben’s Crypto Club will play an important role in cryptocurrency adoption in the Boston area. Visitors are encouraged to stop by and visit the club crew at 91 Central Street, Leominster, Massachusetts 01453. Learn more online at https://bitcoinbencryptoclubmass.com.

About Bitcoin Ben’s Crypto Club

Bitcoin Ben’s Crypto Club is a cryptocurrency, blockchain and Web3 focused networking and education center. One of the goals of Bitcoin Ben’s Crypto Club is showing and utilizing the decentralized shareable economy experience. It seeks to increase awareness of cryptocurrency, blockchain and related technology. Its first and flagship location is in Sarasota, Florida, with a second location in Nashville, Tennessee. Learn more online at https://bitcoinbencryptoclubmass.com.

###