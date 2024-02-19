Bitcoin Ben’s Crypto Club Hosts Grand Opening at its Second Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Bitcoin Ben's Crypto Club - Nashville

Bitcoin Ben’s Crypto Club is having its grand opening on March 2, 2024, 1-4 PM CT, at its second location at 1619 Galleria Blvd., Brentwood, TN.

Bitcoin Ben's Crypto Club, a cryptocurrency-focused networking and education destination, is having its grand opening on March 2, 2024, from 1-4 PM CT, at its second location at 1619 Galleria Blvd., Brentwood, Tennessee 37027.

“We want to continue to increase awareness and adoption of cryptocurrency, blockchain and related technology. We want to show the world the ‘New Rich Revolution,’ says Benjamin “Bitcoin Ben” Semchee, Managing Partner of Bitcoin Ben’s Crypto Club.

One of the revolutionary features of this Web3-focused club is the membership income structure. The club’s motto, “Join, Learn, Share and Earn,” simply means that when a member refers people to the club, that member will receive a percentage of those people’s membership fees paid out via PayPal.

Several membership levels are available and include access to all of the location’s products and services. The location is available to everyone for free during its grand opening celebration.

Some of the products and services accessible at this Bitcoin Ben’s Crypto Club location include:

• Specialized personal cryptocurrency and blockchain education

• Portfolio creation product offering

• Purchase large amounts of cryptocurrency

• Easy purchasing of Calix Solutions laptops

• Easy access to Bitcoin/cryptocurrency ATM

• In-person and online classes

• One-on-one consultations

• Bitcoin and blockchain teaching accreditation classes

• Purchase gold and silver

• Purchase mining equipment

• Remote office space, conference room, and conference center space

• Podcast room and future studio space

• Songwriters’ room

• Mail with personal suite number and package receiving for VIP members

• Join the Founders Group (learn more about investment opportunities)

• Network with other members

Bitcoin Ben’s Crypto Club will play an important role in cryptocurrency adoption in the Nashville and surrounding area. Visitors are encouraged to stop by and visit the club crew at 1619 Galleria Blvd., Brentwood, Tennessee 37027. Learn more online at bitcoinbencryptoclub.com.

About Bitcoin Ben’s Crypto Club

Bitcoin Ben’s Crypto Club is a cryptocurrency, blockchain and Web3 focused networking and education center. One of the goals of Bitcoin Ben’s Crypto Club is showing and utilizing the decentralized shareable economy experience. It seeks to increase awareness of cryptocurrency, blockchain and related technology. Its first and flagship location is in Sarasota, Florida. Learn more online at http://www.bitcoinbencryptoclub.com.