Bitcoin Ben's Crypto Club Benjamin "Bitcoin Ben" Semchee, Managing Partner of Bitcoin Ben's Crypto Club

Bitcoin Ben’s Crypto Club, a cryptocurrency-focused networking & education destination, hosts grand opening on Mar. 25, 2023 at 2738 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota.

We want to increase awareness and adoption of cryptocurrency, blockchain and related technology. We want to show the world the ‘New Rich Revolution.'” — Ben “Bitcoin Ben” Semchee, Managing Partner of Bitcoin Ben’s Crypto Club

Bitcoin Ben's Crypto Club Hosts Grand Opening at its First Location in Sarasota, Florida

Bitcoin Ben’s Crypto Club, a cryptocurrency-focused networking and education destination, is having its grand opening on March 25, 2023, from 1-7 PM ET, at its first location at 2738 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota, Florida.

“We want to increase awareness and adoption of cryptocurrency, blockchain and related technology. We want to show the world the ‘New Rich Revolution,’ says Benjamin “Bitcoin Ben” Semchee, Managing Partner of Bitcoin Ben’s Crypto Club.

One of the revolutionary features of this Web3-focused club is the membership income structure. The club’s motto, “Join, Learn, Share and Earn,” simply means that when a member refers people to the club, that member will receive a percentage of those people’s membership fees paid out via PayPal.

Several membership levels are available and include access to all of the location’s products and services. The location is available to everyone for free during its grand opening celebration.

Some of the products and services accessible at this Bitcoin Ben’s Crypto Club location include:

• Specialized personal cryptocurrency and blockchain education

• Portfolio creation product offering

• Purchase large amounts of cryptocurrency

• Easy purchasing of Calix Solutions laptops

• Easy access to Bitcoin/cryptocurrency ATM

• Classes held for at least 2 hours each day (during normal business hours)

• Purchase silver

• Purchase mining equipment

• Join the Founders Group (learn more about investment opportunities)

• Network with other members

Bitcoin Ben’s Crypto Club will play an important role in cryptocurrency adoption in the Sarasota and surrounding area. Visitors are encouraged to stop by and visit the club crew at 2738 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, Florida 34239. Learn more online at bitcoinbencryptoclub.com.

About Bitcoin Ben’s Crypto Club

Bitcoin Ben’s Crypto Club is a cryptocurrency, blockchain and Web3 focused networking and education center. One of the goals of Bitcoin Ben’s Crypto Club is showing and utilizing the decentralized shareable economy experience. It seeks to increase awareness of cryptocurrency, blockchain and related technology. Learn more online at bitcoinbencryptoclub.com.

