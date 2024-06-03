First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union and Bellco Federal Credit Union Celebrate Successful Merger
EINPresswire.com/ -- First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union and Bellco Federal Credit Union proudly announce the successful completion of their merger, effective June 1, 2024. This strategic union marks a significant milestone in the history of both institutions and pledges to enhance member services and community impact.
The merger expands First Commonwealth's network, adding two new, established financial centers to its portfolio: the Sinking Spring Financial Center, located at 2 Cloister Ct, Sinking Spring, PA 19608, and the Wyomissing Financial Center, located at 609 Spring St, Wyomissing, PA 19610.
As part of their unifying effort, the Wyomissing and Sinking Spring branches will operate under the First Commonwealth brand, ensuring members receive uninterrupted service and support. The integration of staff and operations is focused on maintaining a high level of customer assistance and engagement standards for their members in Berks County.
Donna LoStocco, President and CEO of First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union, expressed her enthusiasm about the merger: "Today marks a historic day for our members and the communities we serve. This merger is not just about expanding; it's about providing our members with a stronger, more robust banking experience. We are thrilled to welcome the members and employees of Bellco into First Commonwealth. Together, we will continue to build on our shared values of trust, service, and commitment to financial wellness."
Aimed at benefiting members of both credit unions, the merger has been designed to provide access to enhanced financial services, digital banking technology, and an expanded network of financial centers and ATMs. All former Bellco members will now enjoy seamless access to First Commonwealth's products and services.
For more information on First Commonwealth's services and benefits available to members, please visit firstcomcu.org.
About First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union
First Commonwealth, headquartered in Allentown, PA, is one of the most accomplished and preeminent credit unions serving Pennsylvania and New Jersey. With 14 locations and a top-tier digital banking experience, it serves over 95,000 members and 2,400 companies. Since 1959, First Commonwealth has prioritized growth, innovation, technology, and friendly service. First Commonwealth has 270+ employees and over $1.4 billion in assets, operating as a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative embodying purpose-driven values.
Jen Weaver
