Visit of President-elect and Minister of Defence of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto, 1 June 2024

President-elect and Minister of Defence of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto is visiting Singapore from 31 May to 2 June 2024. He delivered a Special Address at the 21st edition of the Shangri-La Dialogue organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

 

President-elect Prabowo met Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong on 1 June 2024. Prime Minister Wong and President-elect Prabowo reaffirmed the strong bilateral ties and deep friendships between Singapore and Indonesia. They took note of the excellent progress in bilateral cooperation in areas such as renewable energy and sustainability, and exchanged views on regional and international issues.

 

  Prime Minister Wong and President-elect Prabowo affirmed that in a more complicated and interconnected world, it is important that ASEAN countries continue to work together to strengthen cooperation in their many areas of shared interest.

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

1 JUNE 2024

 

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong with President-elect and Minister of Defence of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto. Photo Credits: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore.

