Pride Month in Philly: Celebrating with A New Guinness World Records™ Title and Plenty of Festive Events

PHILADELPHIA, June 1, 2024 – Every June, Pride Month offers an opportunity to reflect on the struggles and accomplishments of the LGBTQ+ community in Philadelphia and beyond — and a chance to celebrate in a big way. (Be assured: We celebrate well beyond June in these parts.)

This year, Philadelphia set a Guinness World Records™ title for the largest attendance at a drag queen story time reading at the National Constitution Center. The event drew a crowd of 263 attendees, kicking off Pride Month in record-setting fashion.

But there’s still plenty more coming up to celebrate, including festivals, parties, exhibitions and performances throughout Greater Philadelphia that are designed to honor and support people of all gender identities and sexual orientations.

Those in town for Pride can turn the party into a sleepover by booking the Visit Philly Overnight Package and get free hotel parking and choose-your-own-adventure perks. Or, they can indulge in the new Visit Philly 3-Day Stay hotel package, which includes buy-two-get-one-free hotel nights at participating hotels.

Read on for Visit Philadelphia’s guide to Pride Month celebrations in Greater Philadelphia in 2024.

Events

Parades, parties, Pride nights and more…

Pride Around the City

Friday, May 31, 2024 | 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Various locations including the Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Organizers of the Philadelphia Pride March & Festival kick things off a little early on Friday, May 31, 2024 by unfurling the largest Pride flag in the city’s history at iconic locations throughout the city, including the steps in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Independence Mall and the Gayborhood. And with 400 feet of flag to wave, they’ll need plenty of help! Those interested can sign up to hold onto the flag as it makes its way around the city by clicking here.

Science After Hours: Summer Ball at The Franklin Institute

Friday, May 31, 2024 | 7:30 p.m.

The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street

Have a ball — a Summer Ball — at The Franklin Institute’s Science After Hours. Dress to impress for this 21-and-over event featuring music, dancing, performances, rooftop stargazing and general museum merriment. The best part: The evening culminates with a special midnight balloon drop to welcome the start of Pride Month. Tickets are required and include access to all core museum exhibits and galleries — plus a snazzy limited-edition lapel pin.

Pride Weekend at the W Philadelphia

May 31 – June 2, 2024

W Philadelphia, 1439 Chestnut Street

Pride Weekend pops off at W Philadelphia with an electrifying LGBTQ+ lineup of live performances and pool parties on the seventh-floor WET Deck patio and bar. The annual celebration kicks off with performances by DJs Planet B, Jewlessa and low iron (Friday, May 31, 2024). Lauren Flac is joined by HVNLEE B2B Heidy P, Val Fleury and Magglezzz (Saturday, June 1, 2024). And the W wraps things up with music by Justin Cudmore, Mr. Murray and DJ Xtina with Rhinestone Jetski (Sunday, June 2, 2024). The W Philadelphia’s Pride festivities are accessible to the general public with the purchase of a WET Deck Pride one- or three-day pass or a group cabana rental. Hotel guests attend for free.

Philadelphia Gay News’ World-Record Attempt: The Largest-Attended Drag Story Time at the National Constitution Center

Saturday, June 1, 2024 | 9-10 a.m.

National Constitution Center, 525 Arch Street

Philly wastes no time in going BIG for Pride Month with a record-setting attempt from Philadelphia Gay News on June 1. The historic publication looks to score a first-ever Guinness World Records™ title for the largest attendance at a drag queen story time reading at the National Constitution Center.

Delaware County Pride Parade & Festival

June 1 & 8, 2024

East State Street, Media

Delaware County gets in on the Pride month festivities with Delco Pride 2024. Happening over two weekends, the free, family-friendly fun begins on June 1, 2024 with the second annual Pride Parade down State Street, immediately followed by an evening of fun activities. The following weekend’s Pride Festival on June 8, 2024 offers food vendors, a live DJ, music and dancing, face and nail painting, kid-friendly activities, and much more.

Sip City Mixer Pride Events

June 1-20, 2024

Liberty Point, 211 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Let’s get mix-ey! Dedicated to celebrating LGBTQ+ women and trans folks all year long, Sip City Mixer hits the streets with a fun and inclusive lineup of fetes for Pride including:

Philly Pride on the Water at Liberty Point (June 1, 2024)

Philly Pride Day Pop-In-Pop-Out at Blind Barber (June 2, 2024)

Trans Pride at Tattooed Mom’s (June 6, 2024)

Pride in the Garden Pop-Up at the PHS Pop Up Garden at South Street (June 13, 2024)

Bi/Pan Pride at Stir Lounge (June 20, 2024)

#LoveIsLove Block Party at Evil Genius Beer Company

June 1-30, 2024

Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front Street

Philly’s own Evil Genius Beer Company celebrates love all Pride long with the release of an exclusive brew — the #LoveIsLove Strawberry Blonde Ale benefiting the Trevor Project— and a slate of exciting events:

#LoveIsLove Block Party: This annual outdoor shindig packs in family-friendly fun for everyone with food trucks, live music, vendors and, of course, beer (Saturday, June 1, 2024).

Drag Brunches at the Lab: The festivities continue with a special series of drag brunches throughout the month. Bust out a square dance or two with cowboy boot-clad performers during a country-pop-themed brunch (June 9, 2024), relive TV comedy gold at a Schitt’s Creek-inspired installment (June 23, 2024), and rock out with the queens to pop princess Kesha’s hits — just in time for her Fourth of July performance at Wawa Welcome America (June 30, 2024).

Pride Month at the National Constitution Center

June 1-30, 2024

National Constitution Center, 525 Arch Street

The National Constitution Center’s permanent exhibits contain stories of Americans who fought for the freedoms of LGBTQ+ individuals by exercising their First Amendment rights. Learn about these changemakers’ experiences and how you can continue their legacy. Additionally, visit the museum’s make-and-take craft station for a physical reminder of your discoveries.

Sweat Philly 2024: Pride Edition at Cavanaugh’s River Deck

Saturday, June 1, 2024 | 3-8 p.m.

Cavanaugh’s River Deck, 417 N. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

Pride Month heats up at this mega daylight dance party on the Delaware River waterfront, featuring an afternoon of good drinks, good tunes and good vibes. All are welcome for this come-as-you-are event featuring charismatic host Big Sexy and music by DJs Papo, Rebel Foster and Na$h. Tickets are required.

Opulence Pride Party at The Fillmore

Saturday, June 1, 2024 | 9 p.m.

The Fillmore, 29 E. Allen Street

Sparkle and shine at this massive Philly Pride party. Opulence brings together LGBTQ+ superstars from across the globe for a gilded night of music, performance and celebration. Internationally renowned DJ Alex Acosta (official remixer to stars like Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Nick Jonas) and heavyweight producer DJ Brett Oosterhaus keep the dance floor hot until four in the morning, playing hit after hit. Event headliner and winner of Drag Race Holland Envy Peru lights up the stage alongside other fire performers.

The Sway Pride Boat Party on the Moshulu

Saturday, June 1, 2024 | 10 p.m.

Moshulu, 401 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

This is as real as it gets. Climb aboard the historic tall ship docked at Penn’s Landing for an epic start to Pride month. Dance the night away across four separate dance floors — each with its own vibe — and enjoy DJs, pop-up live performances and several bars across the ship’s 45,000 square feet of space. Tickets are required.

Philadelphia Pride March & Festival

Sunday, June 2, 2024 | 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

March begins at Walnut Street and South 6th Street; festival from Walnut Street to Cypress Street and Quince Street to Juniper Street

Philly’s big Pride bash is back! Presented by Galaei, this year’s “Be You” Pride March and Festival kicks off with a free-to-join Pride march from 6th & Walnut streets, followed by a big festival in the vibrant Gayborhood. Festivalgoers can expect multiple blocks of live performances, pay-as-you-go food trucks, alcohol- and tobacco-free zones for both families and sober attendees, and plenty of community resources from local LGBTQ+ groups.

Philly Pride Run at The Navy Yard

Saturday, June 8, 2024 | 8:30 a.m.

The Navy Yard, 4701 Intrepid Avenue

Now in its eighth year, the Philly Pride Run lets its colors fly with a 5K race and a 1 Mile Fun Run across the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection. Prizes are awarded for the top three female, male, and non-binary competitors in both the wheelchair as well as non-wheelchair divisions, and all proceeds support The William Way LGBT Community Center. Oh, and be sure not to miss the event’s pre- and post-run entertainment hosted by drag superstars Miss Asia Monroe and Poochie Qween.

Pride Celebration at the Please Touch Museum

Saturday, June 8, 2024 | 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Please Touch Museum, 4231 Avenue of the Republic

Celebrate creativity, authenticity and self-expression through play at Fairmount Park’s popular children’s museum. This family-friendly Pride celebration features a disco dance party for the kiddos, drag queen storytime and face painting, as well as arts and crafts like bracelet making. Guests are also invited to help bring to life a float that will make an appearance in the End of Day Pride Parade. All events are included in regular museum admission.

Chester County Pride Fest

Saturday, June 8, 2024 | Noon-5 p.m.

Bridge Street, Phoenixville

Celebrate love, equality and pride at this festival located just a few miles outside of the city. Hosted by the LGBT Equality Alliance of Chester County, Chester County Pride Fest invites LGBTQ+ community members and allies to Bridge Street in Phoenixville for a day filled with live music, art, entertainment, shopping and games.

QUEERAPALOOZA Block Party and Music Festival at Philly AIDS Thrift at Giovanni’s Room

Saturday, June 8, 2024 | Noon-6 p.m.

Philly AIDS Thrift at Giovanni’s Room, 345 S. 12th Street

Opened in 1973 and named for James Baldwin’s trailblazing novel, Giovanni’s Room has been a pillar of Philly’s LGBTQ+ community for half of a century. Now the country’s longest-running LGBTQ+ bookstore, the community staple throws this awesome, annual bash to celebrate its long legacy and history. Part block party, part free music festival, QUEERAPALOOZA features non-stop performances from LGBTQ+ bands, DJs and drag performers at 12th & Pine streets. Local artists and makers are also on hand selling artwork, vintage items and, of course, books.

The Real Housewives of GayBINGO Ultimate Girls Trip! & Back to School Drive at Congregation Rodeph Shalom

Saturday, June 8, 2024 | 7-9:30 p.m.

Congregation Rodeph Shalom, 615 N. Broad Street

Everyone’s a winner at Philly’s most fabulous bingo night. This month, channel your richest and pettiest self at this Real Housewives-themed GayBINGO! and Back to School Drive. Expect an evening of scandalous skits and over-the-top musical numbers from your hosts, the Bingo Verifying Divas, in addition to classic bingo games and great prizes. Tickets are required, and all tips and proceeds go to support the AIDS Fund, which provides emergency financial assistance to those living with HIV.

Doylestown Pride Festival

June 15-23, 2024

Various locations including County Theater, 20 E. State Street, Doylestown

The Doylestown Pride Festival returns for its fifth year in Bucks County. The multi-day festival invites local non-profit organizations, businesses, LGBTQ+ community members and allies of all ages to come together for a variety of arts and culture pop-ups, events and celebrations. 2024 highlights include a Pride music party on Pine Street (June 15, 2024), special film screenings at County Theater (June 16 & 18, 2024) and a music-filled block party along State Street (June 22, 2023).

Lower Merion and Narberth’s Pride at the Park Celebration at Narberth Park

Saturday, June 15, 2024 | Noon-5 p.m.

Narberth Park, 80 Windsor Avenue, Narberth

The kids are all right. This Montco Pride celebration — created and organized by local young people — features a day full of live music, drag performances, a kids corner with family-friendly activities including drag queen storytime, and opportunities to patronize local artists, businesses and food vendors. Proceeds from the day benefit The Attic Youth Center, Philadelphia’s only independent youth center exclusively serving LGBTQ+ youth and allies. Last year’s event drew over 1,000 attendees and over 40 vendors, non-profit organizations and student groups.

Philadelphia Phillies Pride Night at Citizens Bank Park

Monday, June 17, 2024 | 6:40 p.m.

Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way

Come out to the ballgame and root, root, root for the home team AND celebrate Philly’s thriving LGBTQ+ community and culture alongside your fellow Phils fans. This June, the Fightin’ Phils host a Pride Night celebration during a matchup with the visiting San Diego Padres. Bonus: The first 3,000 fans who purchase a special Pride Night-themed ticket score a sweet Phillies Pride fanny pack courtesy of the Giant Company.

Philadelphia Union Pride Night at Subaru Park

Saturday, June 22, 2024 | 7:30 p.m.

Subaru Park, 2501 Seaport Drive, Chester

It’s a soccer-for-all celebration in Chester this June. Celebrate the region’s vibrant LGBTQ+ community and catch our hometown soccer team go toe-to-toe with Charlotte FC during a special Pride Night match.

Bucks-Mont PRIDE Festival 2024 at Abington Art Center

Sunday, June 30, 2024 | Noon-5 p.m.

Abington Art Center, 515 Meetinghouse Road, Jenkintown

SAGA Community Center brings Bucks and Montgomery counties together for this indoor-outdoor Pride celebration at Abington Art Center. Enjoy live performances by local talent, get connected to community resources and enjoy family-friendly activities all day long at this free event. This year, the festival sees performances from Positive Movement Drumline, genre-defying band The Dead Friends Club, hyperpop musical artist BRAZN, award-winning drag queen VinChelle and more. Local food vendors, including Menagerie Foods LLC, Rocco’s Italian Sausages & Cheese Steaks and Glitteratti Bakery, are also on hand offering pay-as-you-go savory and sweet treats.

Drag Brunches in Philadelphia

Dates vary by event

Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel Street

Philly serves more than a few fierce drag brunches. Enjoy mimosas and an unforgettable show at any of these events:

Big Wig Brunch at Punch Line Philly: Big Wig Brunch is back this June with food, fun and a medley of themed shows. Pay tribute to some of the most fabulous queens to ever do it, belt your heart out to DC3 classics or relive some of the most Glee-tastic moments from network TV history. Either way, the queens will slay (Saturdays).

Tabu Drag Brunches at Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar: Offering LGBTQ+ events daily, Tabu’s packed calendar includes drag brunches every Saturday. Enjoy a mimosa on the rooftop lounge and enjoy the show put on by a rotating cast of Philly’s top drag performers (Saturdays).

Saturday Drag Brunch at Cockatoo: This vibrant and welcoming cocktail bar serves up food, drinks and vibes fit for a queen. This BIPOC-owned gem offers Latin-inspired fare (think empanadas and yucca fries), and the weekend drag brunches feature new performers each month (Saturdays).

Without a Cue Drag Brunch-For-Dinner at Red Rum Theater: Produced and hosted by Meg Cutting and Dominique Lee, this whodunit production supplies interactive performances by a suspiciously entertaining cast of local drag stars, fun photo ops (is that a mug shot?) and themed cocktails (June 7, 2024).

Drag Performances in Philadelphia

Dates vary by event

Bok Bar, 800 Mifflin Street

Philly is a drag — in the best way possible. Feel your fantasy at a few of these venues:

Sunset Drag with the Philly Drag Mafia at Bok Bar: The inimitable Brittany Lynn and the Philly Drag Mafia put on a fabulous rooftop show full of over-the-top comedy and celebrity impersonations. Tickets double as a Bok Bar reservation, with a la carte food and drink (May 30 and June 27, 2024).

Drag Shows and Cabarets at Franky Bradley’s: Music venue, restaurant, bar and Gayborhood staple Franky Bradley’s hosts drag stars and Philly LGBTQ+ legends all year long. The team turns the heat up each Pride month with a variety of exciting live performances. Keep an eye on the venue’s website for event announcements and details (dates vary by event).

Philly Gay Pride Month Events

June 1-30, 2024

Various locations throughout Philadelphia

Each June, community organizations, small businesses, cultural institutions and eateries across the city and countryside activate for 30 straight days and nights of Pride celebrations, and Philly Gay Pride Month brings all of those happenings under one singular umbrella. This comprehensive schedule of Philly area Pride events, pop-ups and festivals range from exquisite culinary events to the most epic parties imaginable, and you can check out the full list of over 75 LGBTQ+ celebrations at the official website.

Tours & Exhibitions

Pair in Process at Hyatt Centric Center City

Through Sunday, June 30, 2024

Hyatt Centric Center City, 1620 Chancellor Street

Married couple Jorge Caliguri and Chris Curchin have created art individually for years. When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the two to share a studio space, their differing approaches to art-making came together, culminating in the new installation Pair in Process. The collection — representing the first time the couple exhibits their work together — is on view at the Hyatt Centric Center City through the end of June.

Philly Gayborhood and LGBTQ History Tours from Beyond the Bell Tours

Ongoing (Fridays through Mondays)

Expand your horizons with a Philly Gayborhood and LGBTQ History Tour, which promises to “get under the skin of queer Philly,” touching on the controversies, paradoxes and hidden histories of the community. During these tours (offered on select dates year-round), you can expect to learn about the nation’s longest continually operating LGBTQ+ bookstore; the work of activists such as Kiyoshi Kuromiya, Gloria Casarez and Barbara Gittings; and the history of Pride itself.

LGBTQ+ Philly

Because Pride doesn’t end with the flip of a calendar page…

Watch: Drag Queen Storytime on Independence Mall

In spring 2024, Visit Philadelphia launched a public service announcement in partnership with CBS New York and CBS Philadelphia to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with a drag queen storytime in the birthplace of the nation. The 30-second TV spot features famed Philadelphia drag queens Brittany Lynn and Morgan Wells reading the children’s book Giraffes Can’t Dance to children and their parents in front of Independence Hall. The Hall is where the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were debated and signed — and was the site of the country’s earliest organized recurring gay rights demonstrations known collectively as the Annual Reminders.

Essential Guide to LGBTQ+ Philadelphia

Philadelphia is proud of the roles it has played — and plays still — in the founding, furtherance and celebration of the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement. From the country’s first major demonstration for LGBTQ+ rights in 1965 to today’s public art, thriving businesses and socially minded community centers, Philly remains an important part of the broader community. Check out our guide to LGBTQ+ Philadelphia for more ways to explore.

