Fatal Crash Investigation In Carroll County

Maryland State Police News Release

(FINKSBURG, MD) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 41-year-old Carroll County man last night.

The deceased is identified as Geoffrey Brittingham, 41, of Hampstead. EMS personnel from Carroll County pronounced him deceased on the scene.  He was the driver of a 2022 Ford Explorer involved in the crash.

Brittingham’s 7-year-old son was a passenger in the rear of the Explorer. He was transported by ground to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for treatment.

The preliminary investigation indicates Brittingham was traveling northbound on Emory Road at Cedarhurst Road shortly before 11:30 p.m. last night.  Investigators believe he failed to stop for a closed construction zone at the North Branch Patapsco River bridge replacement project and subsequently struck the rear of a 2014 Volvo Excavator and a nearby Mack Dump Truck.

The long-term construction zone was inactive at the time of the incident. No other injuries were reported on the scene.

Police remind motorists the MD 91 bridge will be closed for an extended period. The detour route uses MD 30 and MD 140. 

The Maryland State Police Crash team is leading the ongoing investigation.

