Việt Nam, Malaysia trade potential not tapped fully: conference

VIETNAM, June 1 - HCM CITY — There remains much untapped potential for trade and investment between Việt Nam and Malaysia, heard a meeting held in HCM City on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Đào Minh Chánh, deputy director of the HCM City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC), pledged to facilitate Malaysian investment in Việt Nam.

He also encouraged Vietnamese exporters to boost halal exports to Malaysia, given its majority Muslim population.

The ITPC regularly supports local businesses in trade promotion and expanding export markets.

Việt Nam and Malaysia have set a target to increase bilateral trade to $18 billion by 2025 and $25 billion by 2030.

The visit by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to Việt Nam in 2023 underlined the strategic relationship between the two nations.

Malaysia is among Việt Nam’s top 10 trading partners and has various free trade agreements.

Key Vietnamese exports to Malaysia include machinery, electronics, steel, petroleum, and chemicals.

The event was organised by the ITPC, Malaysian consulate and National Trade Promotion Agency of Malaysia. — VNS

