Senate Resolution 302 Printer's Number 1660
PENNSYLVANIA, May 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1660
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
302
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, TARTAGLIONE, STREET, HUGHES, SANTARSIERO,
FONTANA, COMITTA, KANE AND CAPPELLETTI, MAY 31, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 31, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of June 2024 as "Gun Violence Awareness
Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Gun violence is a national, state and local problem
affecting American cities, suburbs and rural communities; and
WHEREAS, An average of 200 Americans become direct survivors
of gun violence everyday; and
WHEREAS, There are more firearm-related deaths per year than
motor-vehicle-related deaths per year in this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, The National Center for Health Statistics reports
that the firearm-related death rate in this Commonwealth exceeds
the national firearm-related death rate; and
WHEREAS, In 2021, firearms caused an average of one American
death every eleven minutes; and
WHEREAS, In this Commonwealth, an individual is killed with a
firearm every seven hours; and
WHEREAS, The month of June is commemorated as "National Gun
Violence Awareness Month" across the United States; and
WHEREAS, "Gun Violence Awareness Month" is an occasion to
