Senate Resolution 302 Printer's Number 1660

PENNSYLVANIA, May 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1660

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

302

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, TARTAGLIONE, STREET, HUGHES, SANTARSIERO,

FONTANA, COMITTA, KANE AND CAPPELLETTI, MAY 31, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 31, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of June 2024 as "Gun Violence Awareness

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Gun violence is a national, state and local problem

affecting American cities, suburbs and rural communities; and

WHEREAS, An average of 200 Americans become direct survivors

of gun violence everyday; and

WHEREAS, There are more firearm-related deaths per year than

motor-vehicle-related deaths per year in this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, The National Center for Health Statistics reports

that the firearm-related death rate in this Commonwealth exceeds

the national firearm-related death rate; and

WHEREAS, In 2021, firearms caused an average of one American

death every eleven minutes; and

WHEREAS, In this Commonwealth, an individual is killed with a

firearm every seven hours; and

WHEREAS, The month of June is commemorated as "National Gun

Violence Awareness Month" across the United States; and

WHEREAS, "Gun Violence Awareness Month" is an occasion to

