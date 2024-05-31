Senate Bill 1223 Printer's Number 1662
PENNSYLVANIA, May 31 - line dividing lands now or formerly of the Commonwealth of
Pennsylvania and lands now or formerly of the University of
Pittsburgh, at the point of beginning.
Containing 3006 square feet, more or less.
Being a portion of Tax Parcel Number: Block 27-P, Lot 90.
(c) Acceptance.--The Department of General Services, with
the approval of the Department of Human Services and the
Governor, is hereby authorized on behalf of the Commonwealth of
Pennsylvania to accept a permanent easement from the University
of Pittsburgh, situate in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny
County, for purposes of the construction, use, maintenance,
inspection, repair and replacement of a retaining wall partly
located on lands of the University of Pittsburgh, to benefit the
Western Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute, for $1 and on such
other terms and conditions to be set forth in an easement
agreement.
(d) Easement area.--The easement area to be accepted in
accordance with subsection (c) consists of the following:
ALL THAT CERTAIN easement area, situate in the 4th Ward, City
of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, more particularly
bound and described as follows:
Beginning at a point on the line dividing lands now or
formerly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and lands now or
formerly of the University of Pittsburgh, said point being the
following two (2) courses and distances from a point common to
the line dividing lands now or formerly of the Commonwealth of
Pennsylvania and lands now or formerly of the University of
Pittsburgh, at the intersection of the northeasterly right of
way line of Desoto Street, 60.00 feet wide, and the
northwesterly right of way line of Terrace Street, 60.00 feet
20240SB1223PN1662 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30