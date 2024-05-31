Senate Bill 1231 Printer's Number 1666

PENNSYLVANIA, May 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1666

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1231

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, TARTAGLIONE, PENNYCUICK, J. WARD, COSTA,

MILLER AND SANTARSIERO, MAY 31, 2024

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MAY 31, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 20 (Decedents, Estates and Fiduciaries) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in trusts, further

providing for definitions - UTC 103, for trust instrument

controls and mandatory rules - UTC 105, for governing law -

UTC 107, for situs of trust, for nonjudicial settlement

agreements - UTC 111, for charitable purposes; enforcement -

UTC 405, for trust for care of animal - UTC 408, for

noncharitable trust without ascertainable beneficiary - UTC

409, for reformation to correct mistakes - UTC 415, for

modification to achieve settlor's tax objectives - UTC 416,

for spendthrift provision - UTC 502, for creditor's claim

against settlor - UTC 505(a), for overdue distribution - UTC

506, for revocation or amendment of revocable trust - UTC

602, for trustee's duties and powers of withdrawal - UTC 603,

for accepting or declining trusteeship - UTC 701, for

trustee's bond - UTC 702, for cotrustees - UTC 703, for

vacancy in trusteeship and appointment of successor - UTC

704, for resignation of trustee and filing resignation, for

compensation of trustee - UTC 708, for duty to administer

trust - UTC 801, for duty of loyalty - UTC 802, for powers to

direct - UTC 808, for duty to inform and report, for

discretionary powers and for powers of trustees - UTC 815,

providing for directed trusts, further providing for remedies

for breach of trust--UTC 1001, providing for nonjudicial

account settlement and further providing for reliance on

trust instrument - UTC 1006, for exculpation of trustee - UTC

1008, for certification of trust - UTC 1013 and for title of

purchaser.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "interests of the

