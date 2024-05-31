Senate Bill 1231 Printer's Number 1666
PENNSYLVANIA, May 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1666
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1231
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, TARTAGLIONE, PENNYCUICK, J. WARD, COSTA,
MILLER AND SANTARSIERO, MAY 31, 2024
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MAY 31, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 20 (Decedents, Estates and Fiduciaries) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in trusts, further
providing for definitions - UTC 103, for trust instrument
controls and mandatory rules - UTC 105, for governing law -
UTC 107, for situs of trust, for nonjudicial settlement
agreements - UTC 111, for charitable purposes; enforcement -
UTC 405, for trust for care of animal - UTC 408, for
noncharitable trust without ascertainable beneficiary - UTC
409, for reformation to correct mistakes - UTC 415, for
modification to achieve settlor's tax objectives - UTC 416,
for spendthrift provision - UTC 502, for creditor's claim
against settlor - UTC 505(a), for overdue distribution - UTC
506, for revocation or amendment of revocable trust - UTC
602, for trustee's duties and powers of withdrawal - UTC 603,
for accepting or declining trusteeship - UTC 701, for
trustee's bond - UTC 702, for cotrustees - UTC 703, for
vacancy in trusteeship and appointment of successor - UTC
704, for resignation of trustee and filing resignation, for
compensation of trustee - UTC 708, for duty to administer
trust - UTC 801, for duty of loyalty - UTC 802, for powers to
direct - UTC 808, for duty to inform and report, for
discretionary powers and for powers of trustees - UTC 815,
providing for directed trusts, further providing for remedies
for breach of trust--UTC 1001, providing for nonjudicial
account settlement and further providing for reliance on
trust instrument - UTC 1006, for exculpation of trustee - UTC
1008, for certification of trust - UTC 1013 and for title of
purchaser.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "interests of the
