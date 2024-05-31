Senate Bill 1234 Printer's Number 1668
PENNSYLVANIA, May 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1668
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1234
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, MAY 31, 2024
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 31, 2024
AN ACT
Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 7027, in
Middletown Township, Bucks County, as the Lance Corporal John
F. Muffler Memorial Bridge.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Lance Corporal John F. Muffler Memorial Bridge.
(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as
follows:
(1) John Frederick Muffler was born December 13, 1963,
in Elkins Park, Montgomery County.
(2) Lance Corporal Muffler graduated from Neshaminy High
School in 1981 and was a dedicated drummer in the Neshaminy
Marching Band.
(3) He served in the United States Marine Corps as a
Lance Corporal.
(4) Lance Corporal Muffler was killed in the terrorist
bombing of the United States Marine barracks.
(5) In the early morning hours of October 23, 1983, a
truck loaded with explosives crashed through the security
