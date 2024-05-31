Submit Release
News Search

There were 200 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,620 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1234 Printer's Number 1668

PENNSYLVANIA, May 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1668

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1234

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, MAY 31, 2024

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 31, 2024

AN ACT

Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 7027, in

Middletown Township, Bucks County, as the Lance Corporal John

F. Muffler Memorial Bridge.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Lance Corporal John F. Muffler Memorial Bridge.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as

follows:

(1) John Frederick Muffler was born December 13, 1963,

in Elkins Park, Montgomery County.

(2) Lance Corporal Muffler graduated from Neshaminy High

School in 1981 and was a dedicated drummer in the Neshaminy

Marching Band.

(3) He served in the United States Marine Corps as a

Lance Corporal.

(4) Lance Corporal Muffler was killed in the terrorist

bombing of the United States Marine barracks.

(5) In the early morning hours of October 23, 1983, a

truck loaded with explosives crashed through the security

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

You just read:

Senate Bill 1234 Printer's Number 1668

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more