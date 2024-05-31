Senate Bill 1234 Printer's Number 1668

PENNSYLVANIA, May 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1668

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1234

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, MAY 31, 2024

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MAY 31, 2024

AN ACT

Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 7027, in

Middletown Township, Bucks County, as the Lance Corporal John

F. Muffler Memorial Bridge.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Lance Corporal John F. Muffler Memorial Bridge.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as

follows:

(1) John Frederick Muffler was born December 13, 1963,

in Elkins Park, Montgomery County.

(2) Lance Corporal Muffler graduated from Neshaminy High

School in 1981 and was a dedicated drummer in the Neshaminy

Marching Band.

(3) He served in the United States Marine Corps as a

Lance Corporal.

(4) Lance Corporal Muffler was killed in the terrorist

bombing of the United States Marine barracks.

(5) In the early morning hours of October 23, 1983, a

truck loaded with explosives crashed through the security

