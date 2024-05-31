Senate Bill 1236 Printer's Number 1669

PENNSYLVANIA, May 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1669

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1236

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, CULVER, PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK,

ROTHMAN, VOGEL, MARTIN, J. WARD AND AUMENT, MAY 31, 2024

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MAY 31, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69, No.20), entitled "An

act relating to the rights, obligations and liabilities of

landlord and tenant and of parties dealing with them and

amending, revising, changing and consolidating the law

relating thereto," in preliminary provisions, further

providing for definitions; in recovery of possession, further

providing for notice to quit; in repeals, providing for

applicability; and making an editorial change.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 102 of the act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69,

No.20), known as The Landlord and Tenant Act of 1951, is amended

by adding a definition to read:

Section 102. Definitions.--As used in this act--

* * *

"Tenant" means a person who occupies the land or premises of

a landlord in subordination to the landlord's title and with the

landlord's express or implied consent.

* * *

Section 2. Section 501 of the act is amended by adding a

subsection to read:

