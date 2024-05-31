Senate Bill 1236 Printer's Number 1669
PENNSYLVANIA, May 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1669
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1236
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, CULVER, PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK,
ROTHMAN, VOGEL, MARTIN, J. WARD AND AUMENT, MAY 31, 2024
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MAY 31, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69, No.20), entitled "An
act relating to the rights, obligations and liabilities of
landlord and tenant and of parties dealing with them and
amending, revising, changing and consolidating the law
relating thereto," in preliminary provisions, further
providing for definitions; in recovery of possession, further
providing for notice to quit; in repeals, providing for
applicability; and making an editorial change.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 102 of the act of April 6, 1951 (P.L.69,
No.20), known as The Landlord and Tenant Act of 1951, is amended
by adding a definition to read:
Section 102. Definitions.--As used in this act--
* * *
"Tenant" means a person who occupies the land or premises of
a landlord in subordination to the landlord's title and with the
landlord's express or implied consent.
* * *
Section 2. Section 501 of the act is amended by adding a
subsection to read:
