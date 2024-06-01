Submit Release
News Search

There were 200 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,644 in the last 365 days.

Single-lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway for work on traffic signal

Posted on May 31, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

NAPILI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users of traffic signal repair work at the Honoapi‘ilani Highway and Napilihau Street intersection beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 1.

The work is needed after an inspection of the traffic signal system at the intersection revealed deterioration in the traffic signal mast arm located at the northwest corner of the intersection.

The westbound shoulder and a single lane heading to Lahaina will be shifted. Traffic will be maintained in both directions. Cones and signage will be installed to control traffic around the work area. A temporary traffic signal will be installed next week as crews work to replace the damaged mast arm.

###

You just read:

Single-lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway for work on traffic signal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more