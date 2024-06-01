Single-lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway for work on traffic signal

Main, News Posted on May 31, 2024 in Highways News

NAPILI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users of traffic signal repair work at the Honoapi‘ilani Highway and Napilihau Street intersection beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 1.

The work is needed after an inspection of the traffic signal system at the intersection revealed deterioration in the traffic signal mast arm located at the northwest corner of the intersection.

The westbound shoulder and a single lane heading to Lahaina will be shifted. Traffic will be maintained in both directions. Cones and signage will be installed to control traffic around the work area. A temporary traffic signal will be installed next week as crews work to replace the damaged mast arm.

