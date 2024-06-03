BROTHER-SISTER DUO DORSTEN RELEASE NEW SINGLE A SMILE LIKE MINE AFTER SUCCESSFUL US AND EUROPEAN TOUR
EINPresswire.com/ -- Brother-sister duo Sophie and Alex Dorsten, known collectively as Dorsten will be releasing their new track "A Smile Like Mine" (Listen HERE) June 28. The single showcases Sophie’s gorgeous vocals, reminiscent of Florence Welsh, as they soar effortlessly over folky, guitar driven baselines. The song is distributed globally by WorldSound thru Virgin Music Group.
“We love how much this song meant to so many people we met on tour with Mark Ambor, and we are excited to share it with the world and want to share all the special moments of falling in love with A Smile Like Mine” said Dorsten.
Their last single “To The River “ premiered on Americana Highways who said the siblings, “…create emotionally powerful and haunting songs, and this one is a fine, characteristic example. Nice layered playing and a steady rhythm pin it down.” The song features Sophie on vocals and guitar; Alex on guitar, drums and cymbals. The track was featured on Amazon Music’s The Holler Playlist.
Last year the duo released a hauntingly electronic-driven re-imaging of Alice Cooper’s 1976 song “I Never Cry” – watch HERE. The track was recorded as an homage to Cooper, a longtime Phoenix area resident, and the song’s co-writer, the late guitarist Dick Wagner. Dorsten has numerous ties to both. Sophie works at Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock teen center, where she gives vocal lessons and teaches a songwriting class. Alex has been a judge for the Alice Cooper “Proof is in the Pudding” competition, the most well-known music and dance competition in Arizona.
Dorsten has been busy since 2020, playing shows, and most recently supported Mark Ambor on his sold out US and European tour. The Duo also made a stop in Dorsten Germany where they were hosted by the Mayors office and performed for the town at their historic "Maschinenhalle." Herr Hartmann the Chief of the Mayors office said " The show in our historic Maschinenhalle was phenomenal, the guests were mesmerized shortly after the duo started and we are absolutely sure that we will hear much more of Sophie and Alex, not only in Dorsten."
The duo will be on tour this year in support of A Smile Like Mine (tour dates below).
2024 Tour Dates
More dates to be added
Fri, June 6 @10:00 PM Rockwood Music Hall NY, NY
Sat, June 7 @3:00 PM Rose Day Festival Somerset, NJ
Sat, July 20 @ 6:30 PM OWA Live Concert Series, Foley, AL
Sat, Aug 10 @8:00 PM Edmonton Folk Music Festival, Gallagher Park Alberta, Canada
Sun, Aug 11 @8:00 PM Edmonton Folk Music Festival, Gallagher Park Alberta, Canada
More on Dorsten
Dorsten is a Folk-Rock/Americana brother-sister duo-band with a strong and dynamic sound you will immediately appreciate. Sophie’s vocal performance is simply out-of-this-world balanced perfectly with complex and beautiful instrumentation from Alex. With a trail of accolades and a growing international fanbase, they continue to craft music that resonates deeply listeners leaving an indelible mark on the Folk/Americana landscape.
Influenced by the likes of Florence + The Machine, The Lumineers, and Kaleo, they have captivated audiences on numerous tours and music festivals across the United States and Europe.
