June Brings Back Favorite Weekday Farmers’ Markets Across Humboldt County

June brings back some of your favorite weekday markets throughout Humboldt! In Eureka, the Henderson Center Market will be open on Thursdays starting June 6th and is excited to announce a two-week season extension running through the second week of November. The Willow Creek market will also be opening on June 6th and will run every Thursday until the end of August. In Fortuna, the Farmers Market happens every Tuesday until the end of October, with the opening market falling on Tuesday, June 4th.

The vendors and staff at our vibrant Henderson Center Farmers’ Market (Thursdays, 10 am-1 pm, located on F and Henderson streets in Eureka, CA from June 6th – November 14th) are looking forward to another great season. Farmers at this market include beloved regulars like Rain Frog Farm, Bee’s Strawberries, Mycality Mushrooms, Luna Farm, Earthly Edibles, Forest Lakes Nursery, Earth-N-Hands, Moonshadow Farm, I and I Farm, McIntosh Farm, Happy Hearts Farm, Trident Lightning Farm, Terra Family Farm, Foggy Bottoms Boys, and when the peaches get going, Neukom Family Farm! So many more vendors will be included throughout the season. Prepared food vendors include Brio Breadworks, Jams and Jellies from Home, and Fritanga Nica.

Market manager Katherine writes, “We’re so excited to return to Henderson Center for another wonderful season! Visit NCGA’s second-largest farmers’ market! Our market has something for everyone. From tons of produce to a variety of meat, baked goods, flowers, bread, fish, music, and hot food vendors, this market has all you need. The Henderson community can enjoy ‘Humboldt County Grown’ food in their neighborhood!”

The Henderson Center Farmers’ Market would like to give special thanks to Bev’s Real Kids for their endless support of the market! Thank you also to Redwood Capital Bank, Revolution Bicycles, Old Town Coffee and Chocolates, Pacific Paper, Tri Counties Bank, and others who help uplift our market! Have ideas or feedback about the market? Reach out to Market Manager Katherine Nunes-Siciliani katherine@ northcoastgrowersassociation. org. Stay up to date with the market on Instagram @eurekafarmersmarkets.

The Willow Creek Farmers’ Market takes place Thursdays, 4-7pm, on the beautiful Trinity River at Veterans Park from June 6th – August 29. This year we are pleased to announce a new Market Manager, Audrey Henschell. Audrey is a longtime Willow Creek resident and past local business owner. She has a strong vision for the Farmers’ Market and a deep sense of the community values in Willow Creek. When asked about the opening of the Willow Creek Market Audrey had this to say, “I am so excited to be managing the market for the 2024 season! I am thrilled to help keep our Willow Creek Market open and thriving as a community connection for healthy local produce, fine crafts, great local music, and other events that shine light on our beautiful valley of farmers, artisans, and craft makers.”

Vendors at this market throughout the season will be offering a wide variety of fresh produce and prepared food, including plenty of delicious treats. Make it a day on the river, and stop by to support your local producers while you’re at it. Stay up to date on Facebook: facebook.com/ willowcreekfarmersmarket.

The Fortuna Farmers’ Market, every Tuesday, 3-6 pm, June 6 through October 29 on 10th St, between Main and L St, is one of the many gems of downtown Fortuna. Vendors at this market include Foggy Bottoms Boys, Shakefork Community Farm, Kentucky Don’s BBQ, Bailey’s E-Bread, and many more. Farmer Melanie of Shakefork Community Farm commented on the opening of the Fortuna Market with enthusiasm, “ We are thrilled to get back to the Fortuna Farmers’ Market in June, with all of our oxen-powered & seasonal abundance, pasture-raised chicken and eggs, chemical-free strawberries, CSA shares and more! Many of your favorite local farmers and makers will be showing up for a very strong start to the season! Come out and show your support for our unique community of producers. We grow for YOU!! Looking forward to seeing y’all soon!”

The Fortuna Market is also under new management this year by the talented Victoria Cooper. Victoria, also known as Tori, has hands-on agricultural experience, working directly with a local farm that provides nutrient-dense food to people all over Humboldt County. She spent her first season at the farm harvesting and attending farmers’ markets as a vendor and the next season mostly in the pasture milking the cows and tending to the various animals. This season she will be back on the farm in addition to managing the Fortuna Farmers’ Market, where she has already made several lasting connections with local farmers and their employees, as well as returning customers. Check for updates on the Fortuna Farmers Market Facebook page:

facebook.com/ fortunafarmersmarket

Look out for the opening of NCGA’s other seasonal farmers’ markets: The Friday Night Market (operated in partnership with Humboldt Made) launches May 31st, and the Old Town and McKinleyville markets open mid July. Visit our website for a schedule of all NCGA farmers’ markets and much more, www. northcoastgrowersassociation. org.

Customers with CalFresh EBT cards and WIC checks are welcome at most North Coast Growers’ Association Farmers’ Markets (except Shelter Cove). Market Match is also available to help make fresh fruits and vegetables more affordable. CalFresh benefits can even be spent on plants and seeds that produce food. Visit the Market Info booth to learn more about CalFresh and Market Match or to sign up.

NCGA provides administrative support for the CalFresh Outreach and Market Match healthy food nutrition incentives program for the Garberville, Miranda, and Shelter Cove markets. NCGA receives funding support for the Market Match program from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture through the Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program and the California Nutrition Incentive Program. NCGA also receives funding support through a contract with the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services for CalFresh Outreach. Shoppers can now use CalFresh and receive Market Match at all Humboldt County Certified Farmers’ Markets.

NCGA is the operator of most Certified Farmers’ Markets in Humboldt County. Membership in the North Coast Growers’ Association is open to residents of Humboldt County who grow or raise what they sell within Humboldt County. Working collaboratively, NCGA staff and members represent agricultural interests in Humboldt County through community partnerships that promote local and healthy foods, programs that increase access to local food, participation in local and statewide policy-making, and coordination of nine Certified Farmers’ Markets. A number of independent markets and farm stands continue to operate in various communities. For a full listing of Certified Farmers’ Markets, community markets, farm stands, and Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) farms, as well as a directory of all farmers’ market vendors, please visit www. northcoastgrowersassociation. org.