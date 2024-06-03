MY DR NOW Announces Expansion Beyond Phoenix Metro Area
MY DR NOW expands to Marana, AZ, bringing their on-demand healthcare access beyond Phoenix, offering house calls, video visits, and extended-hour clinics.MARANA, AZ, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MY DR NOW, Arizona’s leading primary care provider of on-demand healthcare services, is excited to announce its expansion beyond the Phoenix metropolitan area with a new medical clinic in Marana, AZ. This strategic growth marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to deliver convenient, high-quality healthcare to more communities across the state.
For years, MY DR NOW has been the leading healthcare provider in the Phoenix area, known for its innovative approach to care delivery which combines the convenience of house calls, video visits, and extended hour medical clinics. MY DR NOW is well known for their Same Day, Every Day guarantee, which allows MY DR NOW patients to see their primary care doctor (PCP) the same day, on any day of the year. With this expansion, residents outside the Phoenix area will now have access to the same level of care and convenience that has made MY DR NOW a household name.
“We know how hard it is for people to find a doctor who is accepting new patients AND available same day,” said Dr. Zamani, Founder and CEO of MY DR NOW. “Our expansion is not just about our growth. It’s about ensuring everyone, no matter who they are or where they live, has access to a primary care provider when and where they need it. It’s time for patients to be seen on their terms and their time, not the other way around.”
The expansion comes at a crucial time when the demand for flexible and accessible healthcare solutions is higher than ever. MY DR NOW’s comprehensive range of services, including primary care, urgent care, and chronic disease management, ensures that patients receive the care they need when they need it.
For more information about MY DR NOW’s expansion and to schedule an appointment, please visit www.mydrnow.com, call (480) 677-8282, or just text us at (844) 750-0309.
