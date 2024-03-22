Transforming Arizona's Medical Landscape: MY DR NOW's 2024 Growth Promises Families Easy Healthcare Access
EINPresswire.com/ -- MY DR NOW, the primary care leader in Arizona, is proud to announce yet another milestone in its mission to modernize healthcare accessibility across the Phoenix metropolitan area. With a steadfast commitment to providing "ridiculously easy healthcare," MY DR NOW is expanding its reach to serve even more communities in Arizona this year, with new clinic openings in Queen Creek, Gilbert, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Maricopa, Casa Grande, and Marana.
This marks a significant step forward in MY DR NOW's journey to redefine primary care by making it convenient, accessible, and seamless for patients. With this latest expansion, Maricopa County residents will be within a 12-minute drive of a MY DR NOW location. MY DR NOW is further solidifying its position as a trusted leader in delivering high-quality healthcare services on demand to individuals and families across Arizona.
"We are thrilled to continue our rapid expansion across the State," said Dr. Payam Zamani, Founder and CEO of MY DR NOW. "We believe that healthcare should be easy and accessible for everyone. By expanding our presence, we are fulfilling our commitment to bring quality healthcare closer to communities, ensuring that individuals receive the care they need, when they need it."
MY DR NOW's expansion will see the opening of new clinics strategically located across the Phoenix metro area, while expanding to new geographies across the State. This will enable more patients to access a comprehensive range of primary care services conveniently in areas where finding an available family doctor can be challenging. The clinics will be staffed by experienced healthcare professionals dedicated to providing personalized care tailored to Arizona families.
In addition to its physical walk-in locations, MY DR NOW continues to innovate in the digital space, offering telemedicine and house call services that allow patients to consult with healthcare providers remotely, as well as easily manage their family’s health. This makes it easy to receive the care you need, whether you just left the hospital and can’t leave home or are on the go and don’t have time between work, school, and taking care of the things you need.
For more information about MY DR NOW and its services, visit www.MYDRNOW.com.
About MY DR NOW:
MY DR NOW is a leading primary care provider in Arizona, dedicated to making healthcare ridiculously easy and accessible. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, MY DR NOW offers a comprehensive range of primary care services, including telemedicine, urgent care, family medicine, and more. Through its expanding network of clinics and telemedicine services, MY DR NOW is transforming the healthcare experience for individuals and families across Arizona.
