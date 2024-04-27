Arizona Has New Primary Care Clinics Open for Walk-Ins on Weekends
New Walk-In Clinics Across the Valley Open on Weekends, Accepting New PatientsPHOENIX, AZ, USA, April 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona's healthcare landscape just got a significant boost to primary care access, thanks to more MY DR NOW walk-in clinics opening across the Valley. MY DR NOW aims to address the growing need for more flexible primary care options. Arizonans can now benefit from having the essential primary and preventative health services they need, conveniently on weekends.
The new walk-in clinics are strategically located throughout the Greater Phoenix Metro to ensure that everyone in the Valley is within a 12-minute drive of receiving same-day care. These clinics are open late every day. For people with busy schedules, they can get medical care when they need it, and where they need it.
“Healthcare should fit into the patient's life, not the other way around," said a spokesperson for MY DR NOW. "It shouldn't take weeks to see a provider. The more clinics we open in different communities, the more access to healthcare people will have available near them any day they need it."
MY DR NOW’s clinics are equipped to handle a variety of medical needs, from in-office procedures and routine examinations to chronic disease management and preventive screenings, and more. Each location is staffed by a team of friendly healthcare professionals committed to providing compassionate and comprehensive primary care.
This service expansion of is part of a continued effort by MY DR NOW to make healthcare more accessible and responsive to the needs of the community. The extended hours aim to provide a flexible and comfortably reliable healthcare option for Arizona residents, accommodating their schedules and allowing for immediate, professional medical care without the wait.
MY DR NOW is Arizona’s largest privately owned primary healthcare group, offering comprehensive services for preventative health, chronic care management, and immediate family medicine to all ages. Whether your at home, on the phone or on the go, MY DR NOW is always accepting new patients and walk-ins. We're healthcare made ridiculously easy.
