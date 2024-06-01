Provincial Court Judges Appointed in Estevan, Regina and Swift Current

CANADA, June 1 - Released on May 31, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is announcing today the appointment of three new judges to the Provincial Court of Saskatchewan.

Mitch Miller, K.C., is appointed to the Provincial Court in Estevan to fill a vacancy left by Judge Michelle R. Brass, who will be transferring to Regina. James Korpan, K.C., is appointed to the Provincial Court in Regina to fill a vacancy left by Judge Anna Maria Crugnale-Reid. Alan Jacobson, K.C., is appointed to the Provincial Court in Swift Current to fill a vacancy left by Judge Michael Tomka.

“These judges are highly-regarded, eminently qualified, and committed to the communities where they will serve,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. “Today's appointments will add significant strength to Saskatchewan’s Provincial Court and ensure that it continues to provide strong, equitable access to justice across Saskatchewan.”

Judge Miller received his Bachelor of Laws from the University of Saskatchewan College of Law in 1991, and was called to the Bar in 1992. He completed his articles with Balfour Moss LLP, where he stayed on as an Associate Lawyer until 1994. Judge Miller worked at SGI in a variety of legal roles from 1994 until 2008. In early 2009, he joined the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General’s Public Prosecutions area, where he worked as Senior Crown Counsel and became Associate Regional Crown in Regina in 2017.

Throughout his career, Judge Miller has developed a wide range of legal knowledge in a variety of areas, with a focus on criminal law, including criminal procedure and evidence. In his role in Public Prosecutions, he was a member of the Saskatchewan Crown Attorneys’ Association. He received his King’s Counsel designation in 2023.

Judge Miller was an active member of Regina’s soccer community, both as a coach and board member of the Regina Soccer Association and Queen City South United Soccer Club Inc.

Judge Korpan received his Bachelor of Laws from the University of Saskatchewan College of Law in 1992, and was called to the Bar in 1993. He completed his articles at McDougall Ready (later McDougall Gauley LLP), where he went on to become an Associate, and was made a Partner in 1999.

Judge Korpan has extensive experience in family law and criminal law. He is a past President of the Law Society of Saskatchewan, the Saskatchewan Trial Lawyers’ Association, and has served in various leadership roles with the Canadian Bar Association, including National Chair of the Legal Professionals’ Assistance Conference and Chair of the South Saskatchewan Criminal Law Subsection. He received his King’s Counsel designation in 2016.

He is an active member of Regina’s cycling community and Regina Ski Club, where he has served in a variety of roles, including Nordic coach.

Judge Jacobson received his Bachelor of Laws from McGill University in 1998, where he received the Chief Justice Greenshields Prize in Criminal Law. He completed his articles at the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice and Attorney General and was called to the Bar in 1999. Later that year, he took a position as an Associate at McKercher, McKercher & Whitmore before returning to the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General as Crown Counsel in 2000. He remained with the ministry, where he became Senior Crown Counsel in the Constitutional Law Branch and, later, Chief Legislative Crown Counsel in the Legislative Drafting Branch. Judge Jacobson also received a Master of Laws from Osgoode Hall Law School in Ontario in 2004.

Over his career in the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General’s Constitutional Law Branch, Judge Jacobson has developed a specialized understanding of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. He has also presented on a variety of legal areas, including legislative drafting and the right of accused to access counsel while in custody. He received his King’s Counsel designation in 2019.

Judge Jacobson and his wife have raised seven children in Regina. He has been involved in their sporting activities as a spectator and coach. He has also served as a board member for various non-profit organizations, including Souls Harbour Rescue Mission.

-30-

