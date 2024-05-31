Submit Release
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2024 Presidential Primary Election

 

On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, the 2024 Presidential Primary Election will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.:

  • L Street from South Capitol to Half Street, SE
  • K Street from South Capitol to Half Street, SE
  • Half Street from K Street to L Street, SE (west side only)

For timely traffic information, please visit https://x.com/DCPoliceTraffic

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

