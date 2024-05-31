MPD Searching for Person of Interest in Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a person of interest in an armed robbery in Northeast.

On Saturday, May 25, 2024, at approximately 11:55 p.m., The victim was walking in the 3900 block of 10th Street, Northeast, when the suspect approached the victim with a handgun and demanded property. When the victim dropped his property on the ground, the suspect took the property and left the scene.

A person of interest was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24079045

