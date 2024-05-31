Submit Release
MPD Arrests Teen After Assaulting Another

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a teenager after he assaulted another teen after an argument.

On May 13, 2024, at approximately 3:51 p.m., officers were flagged down at the intersection of Randle Place and Alabama Avenue, Southeast, for an injured teenager. The victim reported he was struck with a firearm by another teen in the 600 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 16-year-old male, of Southeast, was arrested on May 31, 2024, and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

Security camera footage played a pivotal role in identifying and charging this suspect. To learn more about DC’s Camera Rebate program, visit https://ovsjg.dc.gov/page/private-security-camera-rebate-program.

You can help make our communities safer by registering your camera system — such as a doorbell camera or private CCTV system. Registration is free. To learn more, visit: http://mpdc.dc.gov/cameraconnectdc.

CCN: 24071808

###

