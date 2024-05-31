Texas Establishes Permanent Presence On The Southern Border

TEXAS, May 31 - May 31, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard continue to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 512,300 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 43,400 criminal arrests, with more than 38,200 felony charges. In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 487 million lethal doses of fentanyl, enough to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States and Mexico combined during this border mission.

Texas has also transported:

Over 12,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 2022

Over 45,000 migrants to New York City since August 2022

Over 36,500 migrants to Chicago since August 2022

Over 3,400 migrants to Philadelphia since November 2022

Over 19,000 migrants to Denver since May 2023

Over 1,500 migrants to Los Angeles since June 2023

Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps created by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Joe Biden’s open border policies.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:

Governor Abbott Welcomes Texas National Guard To Forward Operating Base In Eagle Pass

Governor Greg Abbott today toured Texas’ new Forward Operating Base and welcomed the first 300 Texas National Guard soldiers moving into the base camp in Eagle Pass.

Following the tour, the Governor held a press conference highlighting Texas’ historic border security efforts and outlining the ways the new base camp will help soldiers deployed on Operation Lone Star more effectively respond to President Biden’s ongoing border crisis.

"Troops deployed on Operation Lone Star have been scattered for miles across the region, having to drive miles to work and miles back to where they're staying later that night," said Governor Abbott. "It has been an inefficient method of housing our soldiers, and this base camp will provide the type of housing and standards of living that both improve the quality of life for the men and women in uniform securing our border and allow Texas to have a permanent presence on the southern border. Texas will not stop until we gain full operational control of the border."

Governor Abbott: Texas Continues To Build Barriers Along The Border

On Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter, Governor Abbott shared photos of heavy equipment that is being used along the Texas-Mexico border to maintain roads that will clear the way for future anti-climb barriers in El Paso.

Governor Abbott: Texas National Guard Reinforce Border Barriers In El Paso

Governor Abbott yesterday shared photographs of Texas National Guard soldiers reinforcing anti-climb barriers along the Texas-Mexico border in El Paso.

The Governor reaffirmed Texas’ ongoing mission to double down and install more razor wire and anti-climb border barriers to deny illegal entry into our state and nation.

WATCH: DPS Troopers Discover 27 Illegal Immigrants Inside Horse Trailer

DPS troopers stopped a Ford F-250 towing a horse trailer on US-281 in Hidalgo County this week. The driver, Jose Guadalupe Salinas from Palmview, Texas, consented to search the trailer and voluntarily opened the side hatch. Troopers discovered 27 illegal immigrants crammed inside a storage area in the trailer, distressed and sweating profusely.

Three females were severely dehydrated and required medical attention due to extreme heat and no ventilation. All 27 illegal immigrants from Mexico were referred to Border Patrol. Border Patrol took custody of Salinas and will be filing federal charges for the smuggling of persons.

WATCH: DPS Arrests Human Smuggler During Traffic Stop In Kinney County

Last week, a DPS trooper stopped a Ford F-250 on US-277 in Kinney County. During the traffic stop, the smuggler, Kelvin Conde, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, and five additional illegal immigrants bailed out toward the brush.

With assistance from Border Patrol, Conde and three illegal immigrants from Mexico were located and arrested. Conde is charged with smuggling of persons and evading arrest. The three illegal immigrants were referred to Border Patrol.

DPS Arrests 31 Illegal Immigrants For Criminal Trespass In Maverick County

DPS arrested a group of 31 illegal immigrants—including two from Syria—for criminal trespass in the Normandy area of Maverick County this week. In addition to Syria, the group of 18 males and 13 females came from Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Peru, and Venezuela. All 31 were transported to the Val Verde Processing Center.

WATCH: Texas National Guard Soldiers Utilize K-9, Drone Units To Apprehend Illegal Immigrants

Texas National Guard soldiers continue to utilize every available tool and strategy to deter and repel illegal border crossings. In Mission, Specialist Samuel Hooten described the critical work Texas National Guard soldiers do in partnership with local law enforcement and DPS troopers to apprehend migrants who have illegally crossed into Texas using K-9 and drone units.

“We responded to a call from law enforcement personnel to apprehend individuals that were illegally crossing the border,” said Spc. Hooten. “K-9 units and DPS drone units were involved in the apprehension of set individuals. In the brush, we smoked [illegal immigrants] out for our guys on DPS to apprehend.”

Operation Lone Star Personnel Continue To Use Drone Technology To Secure The Border

This week, Texas National Guard soldiers assigned to Operation Lone Star in El Paso used drones to help deter and repel illegal entries along the Texas-Mexico border. Thanks to the advanced drone technology, soldiers have been able to stop nearly 200 migrants from illegal crossings into El Paso each week.

Since March, El Paso’s drone team has detected more than 14,000 people attempting to illegally enter Texas.