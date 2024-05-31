Submit Release
Church of England Pensions Board misses May 31 payment

As a result of human error, payments to pensioners within the clergy pension scheme, due on Friday 31 May, will be delayed. 

We are working to make the payments as quickly as possible, but they may only be paid on Monday, 3 June. 

We are very sorry for the distress and inconvenience. Any bank charges or financial penalties incurred as a result will be reimbursed. If you are a member of the scheme and are worried about managing through the weekend, please contact pensions.payroll@churchofengland.org or 020 7898 1802 (open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm).

Additional note for Church retirement housing residents

We know that many residents were due to make a direct debit payment today to cover this month’s rent or mortgage interest payment. 

If due to the delay in paying this month’s clergy pensions, your direct debit payment hasn’t gone through, then please don’t worry. Our housing team will review the situation early next week and be in touch.

