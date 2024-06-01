ABC Permits Suspended After Shooting at Hickory Night Club

Following an ALE investigation, a Hickory nightclub’s ABC permits have been summarily suspended after a Hickory police officer was shot.

On early Sunday morning, May 26, 2024, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) special agents responded to the Gateway Pub and Grill, located at 534A Highway 70 SW, Hickory, where a Hickory police officer had been shot. While investigating reports of shots fired, a Hickory police officer was intentionally struck two times by gunfire in a parking lot behind the establishment.

Gateway Pub and Grill has a history of violent events, including the discharge of firearms, large scale fights, and weapons violations involving employees of the business. The Hickory Police Department has generated over 250 calls for service at Gateway Pub and Grill since January 2022.

“The Gateway Pub has been and continues to be a place where violence and disorder occur on a regular basis,” said Reed Baer, Hickory Police Department Police Chief. “The Gateway Pub has not only been a drain on our resources but also a place that threatens the safety of our community. This latest incident in which one of our officers was shot highlights a wanton disregard for public safety that must end.”

“ALE special agents partner with local law enforcement officers to address violence at ABC permitted businesses,” said Bryan House, Director of Alcohol Law Enforcement. “ALE will continue to prioritize these cases and present our findings to the ABC Commission. We hope this suspension will prevent future acts of violence at this location and have a positive impact on this community.”

As a result of this incident and the history of violence documented in the investigation, the ABC Commission suspended Gateway Pub and Grill’s ABC permits. Please contact North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission at Home Page | NC ABCC regarding summary suspension documentation to this case.

The shooting is still under investigation with the Hickory Police Department.

ALE’s 111 specially trained agents have the authority to arrest and take investigatory action throughout North Carolina. Their primary responsibility is the enforcement of Alcoholic Beverage Control, tobacco, state lottery and gambling laws.