Beauty Avenue Las Vegas Hosts Exclusive Launch Event for MAYARI Beauty

Mrs. Universe 2023-2024 Ashley Tesoro, Mayari spokesperson.

Clinical Esthetician and Beauty Expert Marie Matteucci unveils the MAYARI Skincare Line at the Beauty Avenue Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel & Casino location.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beauty Avenue Las Vegas is excited to announce the launch event for MAYARI Beauty, a meticulously crafted skincare line by renowned clinical esthetician and beauty expert Marie Matteucci. This exclusive event will take place at Beauty Avenue's MGM Grand Hotel & Casino store on May 25 from 5 PM to 8 PM, heralding a significant moment in the local beauty industry with the official introduction of MAYARI Beauty to customers.

Hosted by celebrity gossip guru Perez Hilton, the event will feature special guest and MAYARI'S spokesperson Mrs. Universe 2023-2024 Ashley Tesoro, in gown and crown, adding an extra touch of elegance and allure. Tesoro, a distinguished beauty pageant winner, actress, and singer, is widely celebrated for her titles as Mrs. Universe 23-24 and Mrs. Nevada Universe 2023. She brings her beauty, charisma, and talent to the event, further enhancing the evening's ambiance.

Guests can anticipate a grand red carpet entrance, extensive press coverage, and the opportunity to experience MAYARI Beauty's products firsthand.

Among MAYARI Beauty's offerings is the revolutionary MAYARI AM Serum—QUENCH, a hydrating elixir infused with potent hyaluronic acid and peptides. It promises to moisturize and revitalize the skin's youthful radiance. Equally compelling is the MAYARI PM Serum—LUMINESCE, a brightening serum designed to combat dark spots and improve complexion.

Cheryl Forrester, spokesperson for Beauty Avenue Las Vegas, emphasizes the significance of MAYARI Beauty's addition to their lineup, stating, "At Beauty Avenue, we are committed to offering our customers access to the highest quality beauty products. The addition of MAYARI Beauty aligns perfectly with our vision, and we are delighted to host their debut event."

The launch event for MAYARI Beauty at Beauty Avenue's MGM Grand store represents an exciting milestone for both the brand and the beauty retailer. With its dedication to skincare excellence, MAYARI Beauty promises to be a welcome addition to the Beauty Avenue family.

About Beauty Avenue:

Beauty Avenue is a luxury beauty chain offering a diverse selection of hair products, tools, makeup, and cosmetics for all skin and hair types. With locations in three major Las Vegas hotels – Mandalay Bay Hotel, MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, and Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel and Casino – Beauty Avenue has become a staple on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Founded by industry veterans with over two decades of experience, Beauty Avenue is committed to offering an extensive selection of colors and beauty brands, meeting the evolving needs of its customers.