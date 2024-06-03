U.S. Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Growing to Exceed $7B by 2030, Driven by Aging Population and Obesity Rates

Rising obesity and an aging population drive orthopedic biomaterial demand. Platelet-rich plasma is shifting to sports medicine, reflecting interest in regenerative therapies for active patients.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a leading international market research firm, proudly announces the release of its detailed report on the U.S. Orthopedic Biomaterials market. These reports offer not only market data and forecasts but also analyze key competitors within each region. The full report suite on the U.S. market for orthopedic biomaterials includes bone graft substitutes, which are represented by allografts, demineralized bone matrices (DBMs), xenografts and synthetic bone graft markets. The report also includes orthopedic growth factors; cellular allografts; orthopedic cell therapy, represented by bone marrow aspirate concentrate and platelet-rich plasma; hyaluronic acid (HA) viscosupplementation in single-, two-, three- and five-injection cycles; and, finally, orthopedic cartilage repair. Cartilage repair is represented by the osteochondral allograft, meniscal allograft, autologous chondrocyte implantation, particulated juvenile allograft and microfracture adjunct segments.

The elderly demographic significantly drives the market for orthopedic therapies. As this population segment grows, so does the incidence of osteoarthritis and other degenerative diseases, leading to increased demand for orthopedic biomaterials. Additionally, the high obesity rates in the U.S. contribute to the rise in degenerative diseases, further boosting the need for these products. A notable portion of the biomaterials market addresses soft-tissue injuries, predominantly from sports. Specifically, the platelet-rich plasma market has shifted from orthopedic to sports medicine applications. This area is gaining interest in biologic and regenerative therapies, as sports medicine patients prioritize maintaining high activity levels.

Key highlights from iData's report include:

Robust Market Expansion: In 2023, the U.S. orthopedic biomaterials market reached a value exceeding $5.0 billion. Projections indicate a healthy growth trajectory, with the market anticipated to approach $7.2 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Potential Market Limiter: Contamination risk poses a significant challenge in the orthopedic biomaterials market. In 2021, the CDC linked a tuberculosis outbreak among 100 spinal surgery patients to contaminated graft material from a single donor, resulting in eight deaths. A similar TB outbreak occurred in 2023, affecting 36 patients and causing one death. These incidents have heightened concerns about donor screening and tissue processing, leading many surgeons to opt for safer alternatives. This shift negatively impacts the bone graft substitute market and may also limit the growth potential of the cellular allograft market.

Competitive Landscape: In 2023, Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, and Stryker were the frontrunners in the U.S. orthopedic biomaterials market, securing the largest shares. The report also analyzes other major players, including Allergan, Arthrex, Bioventus, CONMED, Globus Medical, NuVasive, Orthofix, Smith & Nephew, Terumo, and Zimmer Biomet, to name a few.

For more details or to purchase the report, please visit the following link.

https://idataresearch.com/product/orthopedic-biomaterials-market-united-states/

