S.C. Clarifies ‘Change in Ownership’ Under Proposition 13

The California Supreme Court held yesterday that the transfer by a corporation of real property—in the form two supermarkets—to a revocable trust which held 98.2 percent of the company’s stock and all of its voting stock constituted a change in ownership of the property, triggering a reassessment and taxation consequences under Proposition 13.
