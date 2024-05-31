Submit Release
News Search

There were 202 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,661 in the last 365 days.

S.C. Clarifies ‘Change in Ownership’ Under Proposition 13

The California Supreme Court held yesterday that the transfer by a corporation of real property—in the form two supermarkets—to a revocable trust which held 98.2 percent of the company’s stock and all of its voting stock constituted a change in ownership of the property, triggering a reassessment and taxation consequences under Proposition 13.

You just read:

S.C. Clarifies ‘Change in Ownership’ Under Proposition 13

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more