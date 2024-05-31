Charges dismissed against octogenarian landlord who rented to an unlicensed cannabis business

In Wheeler v. Appellate Division, the Supreme Court today reinstates a trial court dismissal of misdemeanor charges against a then-85-year-old landlady who, with her co-owner son, rented her property to an unlicensed cannabis business, but who had no knowledge of the covert cannabis activities.
