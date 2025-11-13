Submit Release
Relying on Past Tactics in Denying Needs-Based Fees Is Error

Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal held yesterday that a judge erred in denying a wife’s request for on-going needs-based attorney fees based on her previous litigation tactics in the family court proceedings, saying that the fact that she was found to have lied in an earlier declaration and to have used wasteful strategies in the past had no impact on her entitlement to a pendente lite award.

